फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पटाखे जलाना पर्यावरण के लिए बेहतर, बारूद की खुशबू से होता है मच्छरों का सफाया? जानें इस दावे का सच

43 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि दिवाली पर पटाखे जलाने से पर्यावरण को फायदा भी होता है। वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि बारूद की खुशबू से मच्छरों और कई तरह के कीड़ों का सफाया हो जाता है इसलिए बड़ी तादात में पटाखे फोड़े जाने चाहिए।

दिवाली पर हर साल की तरह इस साल भी पटाखों से फैलने वाले प्रदूषण को लेकर बहस छिड़ी हुई है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) ने दिल्ली-NCR में 9 से 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है। न सिर्फ दिल्ली, बल्कि देश के जिन-जिन राज्यों में एयर क्वालिटी खराब है, वहां भी पटाखे नहीं बेचे जाएंगे।

एक बड़ा तबका मानता है कि लोगों को पटाखे जलाने से रोकना गलत है। ट्विटर पर #हम_तो_पटाखे_फोड़ेंगे टॉप ट्रेंड में चल रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर प्रदूषण के पीछे पटाखों को जिम्मेदार ठहराए जाने वाले तर्कों के विरोध में कई मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं। ऐसे ही एक मैसेज की भास्कर ने पड़ताल की।

और सच क्या है ?

  • गूगल पर हमें अलग-अलग की-वर्ड सर्च करने से भी ऐसी कोई रिसर्च रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली। जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि बारूद की खुशबू से मच्छरों और कीड़ों का सफाया होता है।
  • बारूद से मच्छरों का सफाया होने वाले दावे का सच जानने के लिए हमने जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में बायोटेक्नोलॉजी के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. कपिल देव से संपर्क किया। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर किए जा रहे इस दावे को भ्रामक बताया।
  • डॉ. कपिल के अनुसार, पटाखों से होने वाले धुएं से मच्छर भागते हैं, ये बात सही है, लेकिन यह धुआं मच्छरों से ज्यादा इंसानों के लिए हानिकारक है। वहीं, बारूद की खुशबू से मच्छरों या अन्य कीड़ों का सफाया होने वाली बात अब तक किसी भी साइंटिफिक स्टडी में साबित नहीं हुई है।
  • 2018 में यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ मिनेसोटा और नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फाइनेंस एंड पॉलिसी ने दिल्ली की खराब हवा पर पटाखों के असर पर एक रिसर्च की थी। इसके लिए 2013 से 2016 तक का डेटा लिया गया था।
  • इस रिसर्च के मुताबिक, दिल्ली में हर साल दिवाली के अगले दिन PM 2.5 की मात्रा 40% तक बढ़ती है। दिवाली के दिन शाम 6 बजे से रात 11 बजे के बीच PM2.5 में 100% की बढ़ोतरी हो गई। PM2.5 यानी हवा में मौजूद छोटे-छोटे कण। इन कणों के बढ़ने से ही एयर क्वालिटी खराब होती है।
  • इन सबसे साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा पटाखों से पर्यावरण को होने वाले फायदे से जुड़ा दावा पूरी तरह फेक है।
