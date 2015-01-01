पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा - बाइडेन जीते तो अमेरिका छोड़ दूंगा, जानें वायरल ट्वीट सच

एक घंटा पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का एक ट्वीट वायरल हो रहा है। ट्वीट का हिंदी अनुवाद है - अगर बाइडेन किसी भी तरीके से राष्ट्रपति बनने में सफल हो गए। तो मैं अमेरिका छोड़ दूंगा। वायरल ट्वीट में राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन का रिप्लाई भी दिख रहा है।

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की मतगणना चल रही है। 7 नवंबर दोपहर 2 बजे तक आए रुझानों के मुताबिक, जो बाइडेन 264 इलेक्टोरल वोट हासिल कर चुके हैं। वहीं ट्रंप महज 214 इलेक्टोरल वोट का आंकड़ा छू पाए हैं। बाइडेन को जीत के करीब और ट्रंप को रेस से बाहर माना जा रहा है। इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रंप का एक ट्वीट इस दावे के साथ वायरल हो रहा है कि उन्होंने चुनाव हारने पर अमेरिका छोड़ने की बात कही थी।

और सच क्या है?

  • डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर हमने पिछले एक माह के सभी ट्वीट चेक किए। वह ट्वीट हमें नहीं मिला, जिसका स्क्रीनशॉट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
  • हमने वायरल स्क्रीनशॉट का डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के एक असली ट्वीट से मिलान किया। दोनों में साफ अंतर दिख रहा है।
  • वायरल ट्वीट में जो बाइडेन का रिप्लाई भी दिख रहा है। इसलिए ट्रंप के ट्वीट पर किसी रेंडम यूजर के रिप्लाई को भी हमने स्क्रीनशॉट में कैप्चर किया। दोनों ही स्क्रीनशॉट में तीन अंतर दिखाई दिए। जिनसे साफ होता है कि वायरल ट्वीट फेक है।
  1. असली स्क्रीनशॉट में ट्रंप के ट्वीट के नीचे रीट्वीट और लाइक की संख्या है।
  2. असली स्क्रीनशॉट में रिप्लाई करने वाले यूजर के नाम के नीचे लिखा है replying to @realdonaldtrump
  3. असली स्क्रीनशॉट में ट्रंप के यूजर नेम के आगे उल्लेख है कि ट्वीट कितने समय पहले हुआ।
