फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:टीम इंडिया के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से पहले BCCI ने धोनी को ट्रिब्यूट दिया? दावा आधा झूठा निकला

17 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से पहले BCCI ने धोनी को ट्रिब्यूट दिया है। दावा है कि दौरे से ठीक पहले BCCI के ट्विटर हैंडल पर कवर इमेज में धोनी की फोटो लगाई गई है।

टीम इंडिया के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे का ऑफिशियल शेड्यूल 2 दिन पहले जारी हो चुका है। जिसके मुताबिक, दौरे में तीन वनडे, तीन टी-20 और चार टेस्ट खेले जाएंगे। पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे नाइट होगा। ये 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा।

दैनिक जागरण, लाइव हिंदुस्तान, न्यूज नेशन समेत कई न्यूज वेबसाइट्स पर 28 अक्टूबर को ये खबर प्रकाशित की गई कि दौरे से ठीक पहले BCCI ने ट्विटर पर धोनी की कवर फोटो लगाई।

दैनिक जागरण की खबर का अंश
दैनिक जागरण की खबर का अंश

और सच क्या है ?

  • दावे की पुष्टि के लिए हमने सबसे पहले BCCI का ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल चेक किया।
  • ये बात सच है कि BCCI के ट्विटर हैंडल पर धोनी की कवर फोटो है। लेकिन, ये कवर BCCI ने 16 अगस्त को ही लगा दिया था।
  • भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 15 अगस्त, 2020 को इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट लिखकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से सन्यास लेने की घोषणा की थी।
  • साफ है कि एमएस धोनी के सन्यास लेने के 1 दिन बाद 16 अगस्त को BCCI ने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर धोनी की कवर फोटो लगा ली थी। इस तरह 28 अक्टूबर की उन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स का ये दावा झूठा है कि BCCI ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से ठीक पहले धोनी को ट्रिब्यूट दिया।
