फेक vs फैक्ट:क्या भारतीय वायुसेना ने नेपाल में घुसकर एयर स्ट्राइक की ? 9 साल पुरानी फोटो को गलत दावे के साथ किया जा रहा वायरल

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। इसमें जमीन पर गिरता हुआ एक लड़ाकू विमान दिख रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय सेना नेपाल में एयर स्ट्राइक करने जा रही थी। लेकिन, नेपाल की सेना ने विमान को ध्वस्त कर दिया।
दावे से जुड़े ट्वीट
@narendramodi keeps on destroying India on all fronts..— روشان (@iRushanAli) July 24, 2020
Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India and Nepal border.
In responding, Nepal shot down Indian jet & both pilots killed.#Nepal pic.twitter.com/fwSrOYdwjH
#ModiHitler #RSS@narendramodi keeps on destroying India on all fronts..— SOHAIB SAJJAD (@SOHAIBS50396446) July 23, 2020
Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near Ind-Nepal border.
In responding, Nepal shot down Indian jet & pilots killed. pic.twitter.com/gVBNDOLekf
Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today.— Adii Mirza (@AdnanMi12666454) July 24, 2020
India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India Nepal border.
In responding, Nepal shot down Indian jet & two Indian pilots killed. pic.twitter.com/TCF4hAFznX
Indian airforce had crossed the border to conduct airstrike on the Nepal territories today.— ShaYaN YouSafZai (@ShaYaNYouSafZa8) July 24, 2020
India conducted an airstrike in Kot Kharak Singh Pernawan near India Nepal border.
In responding, we've shot down Indian jet & two Indian pilots killed.#Nepal pic.twitter.com/Va6GbRdKpA
फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल
Claim: A viral message on twitter claiming that an Indian Airforce jet has been shot down. #PIBfactcheck: It's #Fake. No such claimed action has been conducted by Indian airforce on any neighbouring country. The images used are from a previous date. Beware of panic mongers. pic.twitter.com/joOFc4WVff— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2020
निष्कर्ष : क्रैश होते जैट की जिस फोटो को भारत का लड़ाकू विमान बताकर भारत-नेपाल के सीमा विवाद से जोड़कर शेयर किया जा रहा है। वह असल में 9 साल पुरानी है।0
पॉजिटिव - आज आपके स्वभाव में भरपूर उदारता और भावुकता रहेगी। साथ ही घर-परिवार के संबंधियों के साथ अच्छा समय व्यतीत होगा। बाहरी गतिविधियों और मित्रों से संपर्क आपके लिए कुछ लाभदायक परिस्थितियों का निर्म...
Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved