पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • No fake news
  • Fact Check : Did India Try To Do Strike Air By Crossing Into Napal Border, 9 Year Old Photo Goes Viral With False Claim

फेक vs फैक्ट:क्या भारतीय वायुसेना ने नेपाल में घुसकर एयर स्ट्राइक की ? 9 साल पुरानी फोटो को गलत दावे के साथ किया जा रहा वायरल

37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
Advertisement
Advertisement

क्या वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। इसमें जमीन पर गिरता हुआ एक लड़ाकू विमान दिख रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय सेना नेपाल में एयर स्ट्राइक करने जा रही थी। लेकिन, नेपाल की सेना ने विमान को ध्वस्त कर दिया।

  • पिछले महीने नेपाल की संसद ने भारत के कुछ इलाकों को नेपाल का बताते नए नक्शे को सहमति दे दी है। भारत, नेपाल के इस नक्शे से सहमत नहीं है। क्योंकि इसमें नेपाल, लिपुलेख और अन्य तीन क्षेत्र अपनी सीमा में होने का दावा कर रहा है।
  • भारत - नेपाल सीमा पर दोनों देशों के बीच चल रहे तनाव का असर भी दिख रहा है। हालांकि, इस तनाव का फायदा उठाकर कई तत्व सोशल मीडिया पर भारत और नेपाल से जुड़ी भ्रामक खबरें फैलाने का काम भी कर रहे हैं।

दावे से जुड़े ट्वीट

फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल

  • फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स इमेज सर्च करने से rudaw.net नाम की वेबसाइट पर पांच साल पुराना एक आर्टिकल मिला। इस आर्टिकल में यही फोटो है। rudaw.net वेबसाइट पर इस फोटो को ईरानी जेट पर हुए ISIS के कथित हमले की घटना वाली खबर के साथ पब्लिश किया गया है। 18 जून, 2015 के लेख में फोटो का सही परिपेक्ष्य में इस्तेमाल किया गया है या नहीं। इसकी पुष्टि करना मुश्किल है। लेकिन, ये साफ हो गया कि फोटो पुरानी है। और इसका भारत-नेपाल के वर्तमान सीमा विवाद से कोई संबंध नहीं है।
  • Oregonlive नाम की वेबसाइट पर 20 मार्च, 2011 के आर्टिकल के साथ भी यही फोटो पब्लिश की गई है। यानी आज से 9 साल पहले। फोटो के साथ दिए कैप्शन में क्रैश होते इस जैट को लीबिया की घटना बताया गया है ।
  • Orange country register वेबसाइट पर 20 मार्च, 2011 की एक खबर है। इस खबर के साथ वायरल फोटो से मिलती-जुलती एक फोटो है। खबर के अनुसार: अमेरिका और यूरोप की सेनाओं ने संयुक्त रूप से लीबिया पर हवाई हमला किया। जिसमें लगभग 48 नागरिकों को भी जान गंवानी पड़ी।
  • वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट में 10 मई, 2011 को छपी खबर से यह पुष्टि होती है कि अमेरिका और यूरोप की संयुक्त सेना ( NATO) ने गद्दाफी के 41 साल के शासन को खत्म करने के लिए लीबिया पर हमला किया था। हालांकि वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट की खबर में कोई फोटो नहीं है।
  • Reuters की वेबसाइट पर लीबिया पर हुए NATO के हमले की फोटो गैलरी है। लेकिन, वहां भी हमें वो फोटो नहीं मिली। जो इस समय भारत की बताकर वायरल हो रही है।
  • दुनिया भर में हुई चर्चित हवाई हमलों की तस्वीरें देखने के बाद भी यह पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी कि वायरल फोटो किस घटना की है। लेकिन, चूंकि इसी फोटो का इस्तेमाल कई वेबसाइट्स पर 2011 में भी किया जा चुका है। इसलिए यह साफ है कि फोटो कम से कम 9 साल पुरानी है। जाहिर है इसका साल 2020 में भारत-नेपाल के बीच चल रहे सीमा विवाद से कोई संबंध नहीं है।
  • भारत सरकार के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल PIB फैक्ट चेक ने भी वायरल फोटो के साथ किए जा रहे दावों को फेक बताया है।

निष्कर्ष : क्रैश होते जैट की जिस फोटो को भारत का लड़ाकू विमान बताकर भारत-नेपाल के सीमा विवाद से जोड़कर शेयर किया जा रहा है। वह असल में 9 साल पुरानी है।

Advertisement
0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंगना रनोट ने मुंबई पुलिस के समन का जवाब भिजवाया, लिखा- अभी नहीं आ सकती, प्लीज सवाल भेज दिए जाएं

आज का राशिफल

मेष
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज आपके स्वभाव में भरपूर उदारता और भावुकता रहेगी। साथ ही घर-परिवार के संबंधियों के साथ अच्छा समय व्यतीत होगा। बाहरी गतिविधियों और मित्रों से संपर्क आपके लिए कुछ लाभदायक परिस्थितियों का निर्म...

और पढ़ें

Advertisement

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें