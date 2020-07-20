पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Fact Check : Did The Cyber Police Advise To Not Answer Call From The Number Starting With 140

फेक vs फैक्ट:क्या 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का कॉल उठाते ही आपका बैंक अकाउंट खाली हो जाएगा? पड़ताल में सामने आया वायरल दावे का पूरा सच

6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वायरल वीडियो में 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन न उठाने की चेतावनी दी जा रही
  • अधिकतर टेलिमार्केटिंग नंबर 140 से ही शुरू होते हैं
क्या वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं। जिनमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन उठाने पर लोगों के साथ बैंक फ्रॉड हो जाएगा। फोन उठाते ही बैंक अकाउंट खाली हो सकता है। 

कई मैसेजेस के साथ पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा किए जा रहे अनाउंसमेंट का वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें खुद पुलिसकर्मी ही यह कहते दिख रहे हैं कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन उठाते ही बैंक अकाउंट खाली हो सकता है। वीडियो में पुलिसकर्मी हैं, इस वजह से लोग मैेसेज को सही मानकर शेयर कर रहे हैं। साथ ही लोगों में एक डर भी पैदा हो गया है कि कहीं गलती से वे 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन न उठा लें। 

दावे से जुड़े ट्वीट

मैसेज के साथ वायरल हो रहे वीडियो 

फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल 

  • कई मार्केटिंग कॉल 140 नंबर से शुरू होते हैं। ऐसे में ये बात हजम करना जरा मुश्किल है कि इससे शूरू होने वाले हर नंबर का फोन उठाने से बैंक अकाउंट खाली हो जाएगा। हमने सोशल मीडिया पर अलग-अलग कीवर्ड्स से सर्च कर यह जानने की कोशिश की कि क्या वाकई लोग 140 से शुरू होने वाले मोबाइल नंबर को लेकर शिकायतें कर रहे हैं? 
  • 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का मुद्दा शुरू होता है Sonyliv  के एक प्रमोशनल कॉल से। ‘अनदेखी’ नाम की सीरीज के प्रमोशन के लिए लोगों को कॉल किए जा रहे थे। कॉल उठाने पर एक ऑडियो शूरू होता है। ऑडियो है : मैं ऋषि बोल रहा हूं। यहां एक मर्डर हो गया है। मैंने उसे रिकॉर्ड कर लिया है और अब वो मुझे भी मारना चाहता है। ये दो लाइनें इतनी सहमी हुई आवाज में बोली जा रही थीं कि लगता है वाकई में एक ऐसे व्यक्ति ने फोन किया है जिसकी जान को खतरा है। लेकिन, यह महज एक प्रमोशन कॉल था। लोगों ने इस तरह के प्रमोशन को लेकर Sonyliv की सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत आलोचना भी की। 
  • 10 जुलाई को सुवरता भाटी नाम की यूजर ने सोनी लिव के उसी प्रमोशनल कॉल की ऑडियो ट्वीट की। जिसका नंबर 140 से शुरू होता है। 
  • MAMI की क्रिएटिव डायरेक्टर स्मृति किरण ने Sonyliv की इस प्रमोशनल कॉल को लेकर ट्वीट किया। जिसमें मुंबई पुलिस को टैग भी किया। यह कहते हुए कि मेरे पास एक व्यक्ति का कॉल आया है और उसकी जान खतरे में है। कृपया इस मामले पर ध्यान दें। इस तरह 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का विवाद मु्ंबई पुलिस तक पहुंचा।
  • 10 जुलाई को Sonyliv ने इस प्रमोशनल कॉल को लेकर ट्विटर पर माफी भी मांगी। 
  • 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का विवाद सोनी लिव के प्रमोशनल कॉल से जुड़ा हुआ था। लेकिन, बाद में फर्जी खबरें फैलाने वाले तत्वों ने बैंक फ्रॉड से जोड़कर इसे सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करना शुरू कर दिया। 
  • अब सवाल वायरल वीडियो को लेकर था। अगर बैंक फ्रॉड वाली बात झूठ है तो फिर पुलिसकर्मी क्यों कह रहे हैं कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन न उठाएं। 
  • वायरल वीडियो को लेकर खुद मुंबई की साइबर पुलिस ने एक स्पष्टीकरण दिया है। जिससे स्पष्ट होता है कि वीडियो में दी जा रही चेतावनी में सच्चाई नहीं है। मुंबई साइबर पुलिस ने 10 जुलाई को वायरल वीडियो को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया है। 
  • मुंबई साइबर पुलिस के इस ट्वीट का हिंदी अनुवाद है : सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया जा रहा है। जिसमें एक कॉन्सटेबल कहता दिख रहा है कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन न उठाएं। हम यह स्पष्ट करना चाहते हैं कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर टेलिमार्केटिंग के कॉल होते हैं।  यानी मुंबई पुलिस ने खुद स्पष्ट कर दिया कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन उठाने से बैंक अकाउंट खाली होने वाली बात झूठ है। 

निष्कर्ष : 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का कॉल रिसीव करने से आपका अकाउंट खाली नहीं होगा। सोशल मीडिया पर किए जा रहे दावे फर्जी हैं। 

