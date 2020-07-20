पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं। जिनमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन उठाने पर लोगों के साथ बैंक फ्रॉड हो जाएगा। फोन उठाते ही बैंक अकाउंट खाली हो सकता है।
कई मैसेजेस के साथ पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा किए जा रहे अनाउंसमेंट का वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें खुद पुलिसकर्मी ही यह कहते दिख रहे हैं कि 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन उठाते ही बैंक अकाउंट खाली हो सकता है। वीडियो में पुलिसकर्मी हैं, इस वजह से लोग मैेसेज को सही मानकर शेयर कर रहे हैं। साथ ही लोगों में एक डर भी पैदा हो गया है कि कहीं गलती से वे 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का फोन न उठा लें।
दावे से जुड़े ट्वीट
@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice— Darshan Soni (@DarshanSoniCRPC) July 11, 2020
Below msg & Video is getting circulated is it true?
*Very very important* Kindly note that *U do not pick up the call number 140 on your mobile nor call bk on missed call*
eg.+91 *140* 9080070 & Other numbers starting with *140*
Spammer Fraudulent🆘 pic.twitter.com/fYN8bifqaP
@MumbaiPolice got this video on whatsapp informing not to pick up call from phone number starting with 140. This seems to be during covid pandemic as police is wearing a mask. Can you please confirm the authenticity of this news? pic.twitter.com/ystIiIWPdQ— RV (@rvipani) July 10, 2020
मैसेज के साथ वायरल हो रहे वीडियो
@MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra— pranav (@sanepranav) July 10, 2020
I got this video from other social media channel. Wherein a police office can be seen telling not to receive any calls from number starting with 140. Pls validate and confirm its authenticity pic.twitter.com/ESb02gFR52
This video of a policeman announcing not to attend any calls from number 140, looking at the mask, the video seems to be during this pandemic period, can the people get clarification for the same?? Thank you 😊@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ZldVJe2xFP— Nihar Sakpal (@SakpalNihar) July 10, 2020
फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल
What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries pic.twitter.com/8CzUhTkVti— Suvrata Bhati (@BhatiSuvrata) July 10, 2020
Got a very disturbing call from this number +91 140 880 0135 @MumbaiPolice...The gentleman said he has witnessed a murder. Has recorded it on his phone & now those people want to kill him. He hung up after that. He was crying & quavering while speaking. Please look into this.— smriti kiran (@smritikiran) July 10, 2020
If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 10, 2020
There is a video clip doing the rounds on social media of a police constable telling people not to accept calls from numbers starting with +140.— Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) July 10, 2020
We would like to clarify that numbers starting with +140 are telemarketing calls. (1/n)
निष्कर्ष : 140 से शुरू होने वाले नंबर का कॉल रिसीव करने से आपका अकाउंट खाली नहीं होगा। सोशल मीडिया पर किए जा रहे दावे फर्जी हैं।0
