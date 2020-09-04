पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Fact Check : Did The GDP Of Developed Countries Like America, Japan Fall More Than India During The Corona Period? People Are Being Confused By Misguided Facts

फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़:क्या कोरोना काल में अमेरिका, जापान जैसे विकसित देशों की जीडीपी भारत से भी ज्यादा गिर गई ? गलत आंकड़़े बताकर लोगों को भ्रमित किया जा रहा

10 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा वायरल : वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 की जून तिमाही में भारत की जीडीपी में 23.9% की गिरावट आई है। इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि अमेरिका समेत कई विकसित देशों की जीडीपी कोरोना काल में भारत से भी ज्यादा गिरी है। मैसेज में दिए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार, अमेरिका की जीडीपी में 33% की गिरावट आई है।

मैसेज शेयर करते हुए सोशल मीडिया यूजर कह रहे हैं कि देश के बुद्धिजीवियों को सिर्फ भारत की जीडीपी में ही गिरावट दिखती है।

और सच क्या है ?

  • पड़ताल की शुरुआत में हमने ये पता लगाने की कोशिश की कि यूएस जीडीपी की हालत भारत से भी खराब बताने का दावा सबसे पहले किसने किया था? हमें रिजर्व बैंक के केंद्रीय बोर्ड के सदस्य एस. गुरुमूर्ति का 1 सितंबर को किया गया ट्वीट मिला।
  • गुरुमूर्ति के ट्वीट में विकसित देशों में जीडीपी की गिरावट के आंकड़े हैं। यूएस की जी़डीपी में 33% की गिरावट बताई जा रही है। जापान और फ्रांस की जीडीपी में भी भारत से ज्यादा गिरावट दिखाई गई है। यही मैसेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
  • 2 सितंबर को खुद एस. गुरुमूर्ति ने ही अपनी गलती सुधारते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है। इसमें उन्होंने बताया कि यूएस की जीडीपी में पहली तिमाही में 33% नहीं, 9% की गिरावट हुई है। गुरुमूर्ति ने कहा कि मीडिया ने आंकड़ों को गलत ढंग से दिखाया। मैंने भी वही सच मान लिया।
  • आईएमएफ की चीफ इकोनॉमिस्ट गीता गोपीनाथ ने भी जीडीपी के आंकड़े ट्वीट किए। इसमें यूएस की जीडीपी में 9.1% की गिरावट दिख रही है। 17 देशों की इस सूची में भारत की जीडीपी में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट दिख रही है।

  • वायरल मैसेज में जापान, सिंगापुर, फ्रांस की जीडीपी के भी गलत आंकड़े दिए हुए हैं। दैनिक भास्कर वेबसाइट पर खबर में इन देशों की जीडीपी में गिरावट के असली आंकड़े देखे जा सकते हैं।

