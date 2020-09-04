फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़:क्या कोरोना काल में अमेरिका, जापान जैसे विकसित देशों की जीडीपी भारत से भी ज्यादा गिर गई ? गलत आंकड़़े बताकर लोगों को भ्रमित किया जा रहा

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या हो रहा वायरल : वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 की जून तिमाही में भारत की जीडीपी में 23.9% की गिरावट आई है। इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि अमेरिका समेत कई विकसित देशों की जीडीपी कोरोना काल में भारत से भी ज्यादा गिरी है। मैसेज में दिए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार, अमेरिका की जीडीपी में 33% की गिरावट आई है।
मैसेज शेयर करते हुए सोशल मीडिया यूजर कह रहे हैं कि देश के बुद्धिजीवियों को सिर्फ भारत की जीडीपी में ही गिरावट दिखती है।
और सच क्या है ?
World data of cut in GDP: US -33%,— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) September 1, 2020
UK -21%,
Singapore -42.9%,
Japan -27.8%,
France -14%
Canada 38.7%
Singapore 42.9% It is not as if cut is only in India. It is a global crises which has no relation to economics
One correction. The drop in US GDP was 9.1%, annualised at 33%. But all media I saw has carried it as 33 for Q1. I went by that. But adding the fiscal stimulus of 9%, the real drop for US in Q1 is 18% without considering the multiplier effect of the fiscal stimulus.— S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) September 2, 2020
In #GreatLockdown Q2 2020 GDP growth at historical lows. Graph puts G20 growth numbers on a comparable scale, quarter-on-quarter non-annualized. Should expect rebounds in Q3 but 2020 overall will see major contractions. China recovers strongly in Q2 after collapse in Q1. pic.twitter.com/OcgaZsrAD6— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) September 2, 2020
