फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:धार्मिक टकराव के बीच फ्रांस ने 183 पाकिस्तानियों का वीजा रद्द किया? जानें सच

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि फ्रांस और मुस्लिम देशों के बीच चल रहे टकराव के बीच फ्रांस में रह रहे 183 पाकिस्तानियों का वीजा रद्द कर दिया गया है। दावा है कि इन 183 लोगों में पाकिस्तानी खूफिया एजेंसी ISI के पूर्व प्रमुख की बहन भी शामिल है।

सोशल मीडिया के अलावा दैनिक जागरण, न्यूज एजेंसी ANI, न्यूज -18 समेत कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में 183 पाकिस्तानियों का वीजा रद्द होने का दावा किया गया है।

और सच क्या है?

  • Consulate General of Pakistan France नाम के ट्विटर हैंडल से 31 अक्टूबर को ट्वीट किया गया। इस ट्वीट के आधार पर ही ये खबर फैली कि फ्रांस ने 183 पाकिस्तानियों का वीजा रद्द कर दिया है।
  • फ्रांस में पाकिस्तान के दूतावास का ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल माने जा रहे अकाउंट के ट्विटर पर सिर्फ 469 फॉलोअर्स हैं। फॉलोअर्स की इतनी कम संख्या से ही अकाउंट की विश्वसनीयता पर सवाल खड़े होते हैं। ये अकाउंट ट्विटर पर वैरिफाइड भी नहीं है।
  • पाकिस्तान के सिविल सेवा अधिकारी दनियाल गिलानी ने 2 नवंबर को अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से एक ट्वीट किया है। जिसमें एक ट्विटर हैंडल का स्क्रीनशॉट लेते हुए उन्होंने लिखा - सिर्फ यही फ्रांस में पाकिस्तान के दूतावास का असली ट्विटर हैंडल है।
  • गिलानी ने जिसे फ्रांस में पाकिस्तानी दूतावास का एकमात्र असली ट्विटर अकाउंट बताया। उस हैंडल से भी Consulate General of Pakistan France नाम के अकाउंट को फर्जी बताया जा चुका है।
  • फ्रांस में पाकिस्तान के दूतावास का फेसबुक पर वेरिफाइड अकाउंट है। इस अकाउंट की बायो में भी साफ किया गया है कि असली ट्विटर हैंडल का यूजर नेम @PakinFrance है। इससे पुष्टि होती है कि जिस ट्विटर हैंडल से 183 वीजा रद्द होने की खबर वायरल की गई। वो फर्जी है।
  • साफ है कि फ्रांस द्वारा 183 पाकिस्तानियों का वीजा रद्द किए जाने का दावा फर्जी ट्विटर हैंडल से किया गया।
