पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • No fake news
  • Fact Check : Maharashtra Uddhav Government Banned The Penguin Emoji ? Fake News Spread Through ANI's Fake Twitter Handle

फेक vs फैक्ट:क्या महाराष्ट्र की उद्धव सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाला इमोजी बैन कर दिया है ? ANI के फेक ट्विटर हैंडल से फैलाई गई अफवाह

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुशांत केस में पेंगुइन के इमोजी का उपयोग आदित्य ठाकरे को लेकर किया जा रहा है
  • सबसे पहले अभिनेत्री कंगना रनोट ने आदित्य ठाकरे को 'बेबी पेंगुइन' कहा था

क्या वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाले इमोजी पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। दावे के साथ ANI नाम के ट्विटर हैंडल से किए गए एक ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट भी शेयर किया जा रहा है। इस ट्वीट में ब्रेकिंग न्यूज अपडेट देते हुए बताया गया है कि उद्धव सरकार ने पेंगुइन के इमोजी पर बैन लगा दिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर इस स्क्रीनशॉट को शेयर करते हुए पूछ रहे हैं कि क्या सरकार के पास अब सिर्फ यही काम रह गया है ?

  • सुशांत केस को लेकर पेंगुइन के इमोजी का उपयोग महाराष्ट्र सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे के बेटे आदित्य को लेकर किया जा रहा है। यही वजह है कि इस दावे को बड़ी संख्या में यूजर सोशल मीडिया पर सच मानकर शेयर कर रहे हैं।

क्या है इस पेंगुइन वाले इमोजी की कहानी?

  • दरअसल 31 जुलाई 2020 को अभिनेत्री कंगना रनोट ने सुशांत केस को लेकर एक ट्वीट किया था। उन्होंने इस ट्वीट में अपनी जान को खतरा बताया था। साथ ही सुशांत की मौत का जिम्मेदार महाराष्ट्र सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे के बेटे आदित्य ठाकरे को बताया था। हालांकि, उन्होंने ट्वीट में साफ-साफ आदित्य का नाम नहीं लिखा था। उन्होंने आदित्य को इशारों में 'बेबी पेंगुइन' कहा था। कंगना रनोट के ट्वीट के बाद से ही लोग आदित्य ठाकरे को सोशल मीडिया पर 'बेबी पेंगुइन' कहने लगे।
  • कंगना रनोट के ट्वीट का हिंदी अनुवाद - हर कोई जानता है, लेकिन कोई उसका नाम नहीं लेना चाहता. करण जौहर का बेस्ट फ्रेंड और दुनिया के बेस्ट सीएम का बेटा. बेबी पेंगुइन. अगर मैं अपने घर में लटकी हुई मिली भी तो समझ जाना कि मैंने सुसाइड कमिट नहीं किया है.'

ANI नाम के हैंडल से किया गया ट्वीट

ट्विटर पर लोग इस दावे को सच मानकर शेयर कर रहे हैं

फेसबुक पर भी इसे शेयर किया जा रहा है

फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल

  • ANI नाम के जिस ट्विटर हैंडल से इमोजी बैन की खबर ट्वीट की गई है। उसका यूजर नेम है - @aniparodyy है। जबकि ANI के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल का यूजर नेम @ANI है। जाहिर है जिस हैंडल से ट्वीट किया गया है, वह फेक है।
  • अलग-अलग कीवर्ड सर्च करने पर भी हमें इंटरनेट पर ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली। जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाला इमोजी बैन किया है।

निष्कर्ष : महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाला इमोजी बैन नहीं किया गया है। दावे से जुड़ा ट्वीट ANI नाम के फेक ट्विटर हैंडल से किया गया है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकान्हा के आगमन से पहले सब शुभ ही शुभः राजस्थान में सियासी सुलह; बोर्ड को IPL के लिए बाबा का सहारा; कोरोना वैक्सीन का काउंटडाउन शुरू

आज का राशिफल

मेष
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- धार्मिक संस्थाओं में सेवा संबंधी कार्यों में आपका महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहेगा। कहीं से मन मुताबिक पेमेंट आने से राहत महसूस होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा और कई प्रकार की गतिविधियों में आज व्यस्तता बनी...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें