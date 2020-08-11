फेक vs फैक्ट:क्या महाराष्ट्र की उद्धव सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाला इमोजी बैन कर दिया है ? ANI के फेक ट्विटर हैंडल से फैलाई गई अफवाह

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाले इमोजी पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। दावे के साथ ANI नाम के ट्विटर हैंडल से किए गए एक ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट भी शेयर किया जा रहा है। इस ट्वीट में ब्रेकिंग न्यूज अपडेट देते हुए बताया गया है कि उद्धव सरकार ने पेंगुइन के इमोजी पर बैन लगा दिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर इस स्क्रीनशॉट को शेयर करते हुए पूछ रहे हैं कि क्या सरकार के पास अब सिर्फ यही काम रह गया है ?
क्या है इस पेंगुइन वाले इमोजी की कहानी?
Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, 😁Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide 😁😁🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/JdjvuBzqjI— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020
ANI नाम के हैंडल से किया गया ट्वीट
ट्विटर पर लोग इस दावे को सच मानकर शेयर कर रहे हैं
Lol I could not retweet this with penguin emoji https://t.co/jNrF7MTqeW— k (@pkalp01) August 10, 2020
Seriously?! This is the news now that we have to read?? Banning a penguin emoji! Matlab comedy ki hadd hogayi😂😂😂 #ArrestRheaNow https://t.co/rPerneUrxA— Lakshmi Sivaraman (@lakshmisivaram5) August 10, 2020
Forget Corona , Forget Flood .— Abhishek Jaiswal (@Jaiswal_ACE) August 10, 2020
Let ban Penguin EMOJI.
Seriously!!! All he did is banning the penguin emoji?? Seriously!!??— Aishwarya Gyanjyoti || United For Sushant ⚖️🔥✊ (@aishugyanjyoti) August 10, 2020
Is this the worth of meme govt?😂😂😂😂😂#ArrestRheaNow https://t.co/zT5dUIQpBg
Seems #UdhavThackeray imposed emergency in Maharashtra. Fundamentals rights of citizens are being muzzled.— Arvind Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@ArvindVishwak10) August 10, 2020
Ban on penguin emoji - hilarious
Ban on criticism of govt - Unfortunate
Ban on media/SM and arrest of some people - Isn't it fascism ?
What's going on in Maharashtra?
फेसबुक पर भी इसे शेयर किया जा रहा है
फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल
निष्कर्ष : महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने पेंगुइन वाला इमोजी बैन नहीं किया गया है। दावे से जुड़ा ट्वीट ANI नाम के फेक ट्विटर हैंडल से किया गया है।0
