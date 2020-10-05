पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को रोजाना 10 जीबी मुफ्त इंटरनेट उपलब्ध करा रही है। वायरल मैसेज के साथ एक लिंक है, स्टूडेंट्स से कहा जा रहा है कि लिंक पर क्लिक करने के बाद ही उन्हें मुफ्त डेटा मिलेगा।
मैसेज है : Due to Corona Virus Schools and Colleges have been closed and because of this, the Education of Students has been affected, So Government is providing Free Internet (10GB Per Day) to all the Students.
So that Students can complete their Education and also give Exams with the help of Internet and Online Classes.
You can fill the form to get your Free Internet Pack (10GB Per Day) from this link.
👉 https://bit.ly/Register-For-Free-Internet-10GB
🙏🙏 Request: 🙏 For the convenience of people, share this message as much as possible so that they can get the benefit of this facility.
और सच क्या है ?
दावा: एक व्हाट्सऐप मैसेज का दावा है कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण 17 मई 2020 तक लॉकडाउन की वजह से मोबाइल कंपनियों नें सभी मोबाइल यूजर्स को फ्री इन्टरनेट देने का ऐलान किया है|#PIBFactcheck:यह दावा बिलकुल झूठा है और दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है| दूरसंचार विभाग ने ऐसा कोई ऐलान नहीं किया है| pic.twitter.com/gVEiIIqCgx— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 5, 2020
पॉजिटिव- ग्रह गोचर आपके पक्ष में है। समय का भरपूर लाभ उठाएं। अपने दम पर हर काम करने की क्षमता रखेंगे। वर्तमान वातावरण संबंधित अपनी सुरक्षा को अपनाते हुए अपने संपर्कों को और अधिक मजबूत बनाएं। नेगेटिव-...
Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved