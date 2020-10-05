Hindi News

Fact Check: Modi Government Giving 10 GB Free Internet Data To Students Daily? 6 Month Old Fake Message Is Going Viral Again

फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़: स्टूडेंट्स को रोजाना 10 जीबी मुफ्त इंटरनेट डेटा दे रही है मोदी सरकार? 6 महीने पुराना फेक मैसेज फिर हो रहा वायरल

एक घंटा पहले



क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को रोजाना 10 जीबी मुफ्त इंटरनेट उपलब्ध करा रही है। वायरल मैसेज के साथ एक लिंक है, स्टूडेंट्स से कहा जा रहा है कि लिंक पर क्लिक करने के बाद ही उन्हें मुफ्त डेटा मिलेगा।

मैसेज है : Due to Corona Virus Schools and Colleges have been closed and because of this, the Education of Students has been affected, So Government is providing Free Internet (10GB Per Day) to all the Students.

So that Students can complete their Education and also give Exams with the help of Internet and Online Classes.

You can fill the form to get your Free Internet Pack (10GB Per Day) from this link.

👉 https://bit.ly/Register-For-Free-Internet-10GB

🙏🙏 Request: 🙏 For the convenience of people, share this message as much as possible so that they can get the benefit of this facility.

और सच क्या है ?

वायरल मैसेज में लिखा है कि : कोरोना वायरस के चलते स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद हैं। जबकि गृह मंत्रालय ने अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइन में 15 अक्टूबर से स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। यूजीसी ने भी 1 नवंबर से खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। इससे स्पष्ट होता है कि मैसेज लॉकडाउन के समय का (पुराना) है।

जबकि गृह मंत्रालय ने अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइन में 15 अक्टूबर से स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। यूजीसी ने भी 1 नवंबर से खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। इससे स्पष्ट होता है कि मैसेज लॉकडाउन के समय का (पुराना) है। इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि सरकार स्टूडेंट्स को मुफ्त इंटरनेट उपलब्ध करा रही है।

मैसेज के साथ वायरल हो रही लिंक पर क्लिक करने से जो वेबपेज खुलता है। उसके यूआरएल से ही स्पष्ट हो रहा है कि ये कोई सरकारी वेबसाइट नहीं है। सरकारी वेबसाइट के यूआरएल पर आखिर में gov.in होता है। जबकि इसमें ऐसा नहीं है।