फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर न्यूज चैनल ‘इंडिया टीवी’ का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो के साथ दावा किया जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तान की संसद में मोदी-मोदी के नारे लगे।

न्यूज एंकर दीपक चौरसिया ने भी वीडियो इसी दावे के साथ शेयर किया।

टाइम्स नाऊ वेबसाइट की खबर में भी पाकिस्तान की संसद में मोदी के समर्थन में नारे लगने का दावा किया गया है।

और सच क्या है?

  • इंडिया टीवी न्यूज चैनल के वायरल वीडियो का बैकग्राउंड साउंड क्लियर न होने के चलते हमने अन्य सोर्सेस पर यही वीडियो तलाशना शुरू किया।
  • Duniya News यूट्यूब चैनल पर भी हमें यही वीडियो मिला। ध्यान से सुनने पर पता चलता है कि बैकग्राउंड से आ रहे जिस शोर को ‘मोदी-मोदी’ बताया जा रहा है। असल में वहां से ‘वोटिंग-वोटिंग’ चिल्लाने की आवाज आ रही है।
  • वीडियो के 6 सेकंड बीतने पर वोटिंग-वोटिंग की आवाज आती है। इसके जवाब में संसद के सभापति ये भी कहते दिख रहे हैं कि - ‘वोटिंग और सब कुछ होगा, सब्र रखें आप’
  • साफ है कि वायरल वीडियो में पाकिस्तान की संसद से मोदी-मोदी नहीं, वोटिंग-वोटिंग की आवाज आ रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा दावा फेक है।
