पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • No fake news
  • Fact Check: People From Muslim Community Excluded From France? Know The Truth Of Viral Photos

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों को फ्रांस से बाहर किया जा रहा ? जानें वायरल फोटो का सच

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। फोटो को फ्रांस में पैगंबर का कार्टून दिखाने पर हुए कत्ल की घटना से जोड़कर शेयर किया जा रहा है। फोटो के आधार पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि फ्रांस से मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों को बाहर कर दिया गया है।

धार्मिक टकराव के कारण दो सप्ताह के अंदर फ्रांस में दो हमले हो चुके हैं। पहले क्लास में विवादित कार्टून दिखाने वाले टीचर का सिर उन्हीं के छात्र ने कलम कर दिया। इसके बाद नीस शहर में चर्च के बाहर चाकू मारकर एक महिला समेत तीन लोगों की हत्या कर दी गई।

और सच क्या है?

  • इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली। जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि वायरल फोटो के साथ किया जा रहा दावा सही है।
  • वायरल फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च करने से हमें जनवरी, 2019 के एक आर्टिकल में भी यही फोटो मिली। जिससे साफ होता है कि फोटो का फ्रांस में चल रहे हालिया विवाद से कोई संबंध नहीं है।
  • Getty Images की वेबसाइट पर भी हमें यही फोटो मिली। कैप्शन से पता चलता है कि फोटो 10 जून 2015 को तुर्की के सनलीउर्फा की है। जब सीरिया के लोग रास-अल-ऐन में चल रहे संघर्ष से बचने के लिए बॉर्डर के रास्ते तुर्की में घुस रहे थे।
  • साफ है कि सीरिया से पलायन कर रहे लोगों की फोटो को सोशल मीडिया पर फ्रांस का मुस्लिम बताकर गलत दावे के साथ शेयर किया जा रहा है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें