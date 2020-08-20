पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Fact Check : Russian President Vladimir Putin's Daughter Has Not Died Due To The Corona Vaccine, Body Temperature Had Dropped Just 8 Days Ago

फेक vs फैक्ट:नहीं हुई है कोरोना वैक्सीन लगने से रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की बेटी की मौत, असल में 8 दिन पहले सिर्फ शरीर का तापमान गिरा था

11 घंटे पहले
क्या वायरस : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन का इंजेक्शन लगने के बाद रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की बेटी की मौत हो गई है।

  • 11 अगस्त को पुतिन ने घोषणा की थी कि रूस ने दुनिया की पहली कोरोना वैक्सीन बना ली है। और इस वैक्सीन को देश मे रजिस्टर्ड भी करा लिया गया है। व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने यह भी बताया था कि वैक्सीन का पहला इंजेक्शन उन्होंने अपनी दो बेटियों में से एक को लगवाया है। और वह और अच्छा महसूस कर रही है। रूसी राष्ट्रपति की इस घोषणा के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर इस वैक्सीन से जुड़े कई दावे किए जा रहे हैं।

  • अलग-अलग कीवर्ड सर्च करने पर भी हमें इंटरनेट पर ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली जिससे पुतिन की बेटी के संबंध में किए जा रहे दावे की पुष्टि हो।
  • रूस के राष्ट्रपति के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से ऐसा कोई ट्वीट नहीं किया गया है।
  • दैनिक भास्कर की वेबसाइट पर 12 अगस्त की एक खबर है। इससे पता चलता है कि वैक्सीन का टीका लगने के बाद पुतिन की बेटी के शरीर का तापमान 1 डिग्री गिरा था। लेकिन, बाद में सामान्य हो गया था। खबर के अनुसार : राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की बेटी को दो डोज दिए गए। डोज देने के बाद शरीर के तापमान में बदलाव रिकॉर्ड किया गया। पुतिन के मुताबिक, पहली डोज देने पर उसके शरीर का तापमान 38 डिग्री था। वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज दी गई तो तापमान 1 डिग्री गिरकर 37 डिग्री हो गया। लेकिन कुछ समय बाद दोबारा तापमान बढ़ा, जो धीरे-धीरे सामान्य हो गया।

निष्कर्ष : सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा पुतिन की बेटी की मौत का दावा झूठा है।

