फेक vs फैक्ट:नहीं हुई है कोरोना वैक्सीन लगने से रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की बेटी की मौत, असल में 8 दिन पहले सिर्फ शरीर का तापमान गिरा था

क्या वायरस : सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन का इंजेक्शन लगने के बाद रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन की बेटी की मौत हो गई है।
Putin’s daughter, Katerina, suffered a rise in temperature shortly after her second injection, and then suffered a seizure. Doctors were not able to reverse the side-effects of the vaccine & she was pronounced dead late yesterday. https://t.co/IJB4hU6eZz— Reap What We Sow (@WeReap) August 16, 2020
Vladimir Putin Daughter Death – Dead | Vladimir Putin Daughter Obituary | Cause of Death https://t.co/3258FQWXst— Death And Obituary (@AndObituary) August 16, 2020
Vladimir Putin’s daughter DIES after second dose of COVID vaccine https://t.co/jOfBQWD70o Rush to Market vaccine, bypassing testing phases brings about death of Putin’s daughter.— julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! (@juliewa43117224) August 19, 2020
Meeting with Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin: results of financial audits on budgetary spending https://t.co/WPEm2XVsSA pic.twitter.com/gU5EMgG1Ef— President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 19, 2020
निष्कर्ष : सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा पुतिन की बेटी की मौत का दावा झूठा है।0
