फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:TIME के कवर पर चुनाव हारने के बाद वाइट हाउस से बाहर जाते ट्रंप की फोटो वायरल, जानें इसका सच

27 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर TIME मैगजीन का बताया जा रहा एक कवर फोटो वायरल हो रहा है। कवर में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को वाइट हाउस से बाहर जाते हुए दिखाया गया है। साथ में मैगजीन के शीर्षक 'TIME' के नीचे लिखा है to go। Time to go (जाने का समय)।

अमेरिकी चुनाव में डैमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन ने राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए जरूरी इलेक्टोरल वोट हासिल कर लिए हैं। परिणामों के बाद ये साफ हो गया है कि जो बाइडेन ही अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति होंगे। हालांकि, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और उनके समर्थकों की तरफ से लगातार चुनाव में धांधली के आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं। इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर वाइट हाउस से बाहर जाते ट्रंप की फोटो TIME का कवर बताकर शेयर की जा रही है।

और सच क्या है?

  • दावे की पुष्टि के लिए हमने सबसे पहले TIME की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर मैगजीन के आखिरी दो एडिशन चेक किए।
  • 2 नवंबर के एडिशन में TIME ने मुंह पर रुमाल पहने महिला की फोटो के पीछे VOTE लिखा था। जाहिर है अमेरिकी चुनाव में TIME ने लोगों से मतदान की अपील की थी।
  • 16 नवंबर को आने जा रहे एडिशन का वेब वर्जन भी TIME की वेबसाइट पर है। इसके कवर में भी डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का वाइट हाउस से बाहर निकलते हुए फोटो नहीं है।
  • TIME मैगजीन के एक असली कवर से हमने वायरल हो रहे कवर का मिलान भी किया। दोनों में कई अंतर पाए गए। असली कवर में ऊपर दाईं ओर एडिशन की तारीख होती है। जबकि वायरल हो रहे कवर से तारीख ही नदारद है। साफ है TIME मैगजीन के नाम पर वायरल हो रहा कवर फोटो फेक है।
