क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक निर्माणाधीन मंदिर की फोटो वायरल हो रही है। फोटो को अयोध्या में बन रहे राम मंदिर का बताया जा रहा है।
अयोध्या में प्रभु श्री रामजी के भव्य मंदिर🚩 का निर्माण कार्य बडी़ तीव्र गति से चल रहा है।— पांडेय जी बलिया वाले😎 (@raambhaktujjwal) November 1, 2020
आप लोगें के दर्शनार्थ प्रस्तुत है निर्माणाधीन अप्रतिम मंदिर🚩 की एक झलक
🚩जय जय श्री राम🚩@AwadhNarayanTi3 @Ambrishojha5 @prakash_samu @pandeybagi2805 @AmitSinghChhot4 pic.twitter.com/ayZan4ZeWp
और सच क्या है?
Jai Shri Ram!— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 9, 2020
The work of shifting the carved stones from the workshop to the Mandir premises has started. The stones will be used in construction of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir. pic.twitter.com/Vn3P4IvLHk
