फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:अयोध्या में जन्मभूमि पर बन रहे राम मंदिर की है वायरल फोटो? पड़ताल में दावा फेक निकला

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक निर्माणाधीन मंदिर की फोटो वायरल हो रही है। फोटो को अयोध्या में बन रहे राम मंदिर का बताया जा रहा है।

और सच क्या है?

  • दावे की पुष्टि के लिए हमने इंटरनेट पर राम मंदिर से जुड़ी मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स खंगालनी शुरू कीं। दैनिक भास्कर वेबसाइट पर हमें 1 नवंबर 2020 की खबर मिली।
  • खबर से पता चलता है कि राम मंदिर निर्माण का कार्य अभी अपने शुरुआती चरण में ही है। मंदिर की नींव के लिए 12 टेस्ट पिलर तैयार हुए हैं। अब इनको नींव में डालना है। टेस्ट पिलर की रिपोर्ट आते ही 1200 पिलर्स का निर्माण शुरू होगा। इसके उलट वायरल फोटो में मंदिर का ढांचा बनकर तैयार खड़ा दिख रहा है।
  • श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से 9 अक्टूबर को मंदिर निर्माण का अपडेट दिया गया था। इसके मुताबिक, 9 अक्टूबर को वर्कशॉप में तैयार किए गए नक्काशीदार पत्थरों को मंदिर प्रांगण में शिफ्ट किया गया।
  • वायरल फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च करने पर हमें कुछ सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट्स मिलीं, जिनमें इसी फोटो को काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर का बताया गया है। यहां से हमें एक क्लू मिला कि वायरल फोटो काशी विश्वनाथ की हो सकता है।
  • गूगल पर अलग-अलग की-वर्ड सर्च करने से हमें हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट में यही फोटो मिली। रिपोर्ट से पुष्टि होती है कि वायरल हो रही फोटो अयोध्या में बनने जा रहे राम मंदिर की नहीं। बल्कि काशी विश्वनाथ कॉरिडोर की है।
