  • Hindi News
  • No fake news
  • Fact Check: Website Claiming To Double Youth Government Jobs And Farmers' Income, Is Actually Fake

फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़:युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी और किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने का दावा कर रही वेबसाइट, पड़ताल में फर्जी निकली

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल : किसान विकास मित्र समिति (KVMS) नाम की वेबसाइट किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने और युवाओं को रोजगार देने का दावा कर रही है। वेबसाइट का होमपेज सरकारी वेबसाइट की तरह दिखता है। साथ ही केंद्र सरकार के मंत्रालय का नाम भी लिखा है।

वेबसाइट के Recruitment सेक्शन पर फील्ड सर्वेयर, एग्रीकल्चर असिस्टेंट, टेक्निकल ऑफिसर समेत कई पदों पर नौकरी देने का दावा किया जा रहा है।

वेबसाइट पर दावा किया गया है कि कृषि विकास मित्र समिति की स्थापना केंद्र सरकार के कृषि मंत्रालय ने की है।

और सच क्या है ?

  • वेबसाइट के यूआरएल से ही साफ हो रहा है कि ये एक सरकारी वेबसाइट नहीं है। यूआरएल के अंत में org.in है। जबकि भारत सरकार की सभी अधिकृत वेबसाइट्स के यूआरएल में gov.in होता है।
  • केंद्र सरकार के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक से ट्वीट कर इस वेबसाइट को फर्जी बताया गया है।
