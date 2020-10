#PIBFactCheck

Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan is falsely claiming to be one of the best apex healthcare Institutes established by the @MoHFW_INDIA under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna(PMSSY)



There's NO such institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Msx7s61DfX