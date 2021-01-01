पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • No fake news
  • Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Supported Agriculture Laws 6 Months Ago, Now Opposing? Learn The Truth Of This Viral Post

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने 6 महीने पहले किया कृषि कानून का समर्थन, अब कर रहे विरोध? जानें इस वायरल पोस्ट का सच

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर कृषि कानून से जुड़ी एक पोस्ट वायरल हो रही है। पोस्ट में एक अखबार की कटिंग का फोटो है। जिसमें किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत की फोटो के साथ हेडिंग लिखी है, किसानों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग पूरी हुई।

दावा किया जा रहा है कि किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत 6 महीने पहले कृषि कानूनों को किसानों के समर्थन में बता रहे थे, अब उसी कानूनों के विरोध में सड़कों पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं।

और सच क्या है?

  • सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने पोस्ट में लगी अखबार की हेडिंग को गूगल पर सर्च किया। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें लाइव हिंदुस्तान नाम की वेबसाइट पर इस पोस्ट से जुड़ी खबर मिली।
  • खबर के मुताबिक, सरकार ने 14 करोड़ किसानों को एक देश एक मंडी का तोहफा दिया था। जिसे कैबिनेट में अध्यादेश के जरिए मंजूरी मिली थी। वहीं, वेबसाइट पर राकेश टिकैत का बयान लिखा है कि उन्होंने सरकार के इस कदम का स्वागत किया है। वेबसाइट पर ये खबर 4 जून, 2020 को पब्लिश हुई थी।
  • इस खबर की पुष्टि के लिए भास्कर ने किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत से संपर्क किया। राकेश टिकैत ने भास्कर को बताया कि उनके बयान को गलत तरीके से पेश किया गया है। मैंने बयान दिया था कि जिस तरह एटीएम से तुरंत पैसे निकलते हैं, उसी तरह गन्ना तुलवाने पर हमारे अकाउंट में तुरंत पैसे आने चाहिए। ये खबर पूरी तरह गलत है कि मैंने कृषि बिल का समर्थन किया था।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा दावा फेक है। किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कभी कृषि कानूनों का समर्थन नहीं किया है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser