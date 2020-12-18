पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:शर्जील इमाम को रिहा करने की मांग करते बैनर की 8 महीने पुरानी फोटो, किसान आंदोलन का बताकर वायरल

2 घंटे पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। फोटो में एक बैनर पर शर्जील इमाम की रिहाई की मांग की गई है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि फोटो दिल्ली सीमा पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की है।

और सच क्या है ?

  • इंटरनेट पर किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी अलग-अलग मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स देखने पर भी हमें वायरल हो रही ये फोटो नहीं मिली।
  • वायरल फोटो को गूगल रिवर्स सर्च करने से हमें यही फोटो अप्रैल 2020 के कुछ सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में भी मिली। जाहिर है चूंकि फोटो 8 महीने पहले ही इंटरनेट पर आ चुकी है, इसलिए इसका हाल में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन से कोई संबंध नहीं है।
  • दैनिक भास्कर वेबसाइट पर 28 जनवरी, 2020 की खबर के अनुसार, शर्जील इमाम को अलिगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी (एएमयू) में आपत्तिजनक भाषण देने को लेकर गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
  • शर्जील ने 16 जनवरी, 2020 को एएमयू में दिए भाषण में कहा था - अगर हम असम की मदद करना चाहते हैं, तो हमें भारतीय सेना और अन्य आपूर्ति के लिए असम का रास्ता रोकना होगा। चिकन नेक मुसलमानों का है। अगर हम सभी एक साथ आते हैं, तो हम भारत से पूर्वोत्तर को अलग कर सकते हैं। यदि हम इसे स्थायी रूप से नहीं कर सकते, तो कम से कम 1-2 महीने के लिए हम ऐसा कर सकते हैं।
  • दैनिक भास्कर की रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि किसान आंदोलन के दौरान भी शर्जील इमाम को रिहा करने की मांग हुई थी। लेकिन, वायरल हो रही फोटो का उससे कोई संबंध नहीं है। साफ है कि 8 महीने पुरानी फोटो को सोशल मीडिया पर गलत दावे के साथ शेयर किया जा रहा है।
