फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:बॉर्डर पर लगी कीलों का जवाब देने के लिए किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर में बिना टायर-ट्यूब वाले चक्के लगवाए, जानिए इन तस्वीरों का सच

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: ट्रैक्टर रैली के बाद दिल्ली बॉर्डर की अलग-अलग सीमाओं पर बैरिकेडिंग की जा रही है। यहां पर कीलें लगाई जा रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर इसी से जुड़ी एक पोस्ट शेयर की जा रही है।

पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि ट्रैक्टर के लिए बिना टायर-ट्यूब वाले चक्के तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। सरकार ने सड़क पर कीले लगवाई हैं, इसका जवाब देने की तैयारी की जा रही है। यह है आत्मनिर्भर भारत।

और सच क्या है

  • इन तस्वीरों की सच्चाई जानने के लिए इन्हें एक-एक करके गूगल पर रिवर्स रिसर्च किया।
  • रिवर्स सर्च करने पर सबसे पहली फोटो हमें माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म टम्बलर पर मिली। यह फोटो इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर 5 साल पहले अपलोड की गई थी। इससे साबित होता है कि इसका किसान आंदोलन से कोई कनेक्शन नहीं है।
  • हरे रंग वाली ट्रैक्टर की दूसरी फोटो ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट अमेजन पर मिली। इसके अलावा यह फोटो डियर डॉट कॉम नाम की वेबसाइट पर मिली। वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, इस ट्रैक्टर को 1918 में तैयार किया गया था। इससे साफ है यह पुराना है।
  • लोहे का घेरा तैयार करते हुए दो लोगों वाली तीसरी फोटो, दरअसल एक वीडियो से ली गई है। यह वीडियो एक यूट्यूट चैनल पर 18 जुलाई 2019 को अपलोड किया गया था। साफ है कि वायरल तस्वीर इन दिनों की नहीं है।
  • लाल ट्रैक्टर और पीले चक्के वाली चौथी तस्वीर फोटो एजेंसी ड्रीम्सटाइम नाम की वेबसाइट पर मिली। वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, इसका नाम हैरिस मॉडल 55 फार्म ट्रैक्टर है।
  • नीले रंग के ट्रैक्टर वाली पांचवी फोटो को गूगल रिवर्स सर्च करने पर हमें एक यूट्यूब वीडियो का लिंक मिला। इस वीडियो में ऐसा ट्रैक्टर दिख रहा है। बॉनट्रैगर एंटरटेनमेंट नाम के चैनल पर यह वीडियो 2013 में अपलोड किया गया था।
  • सभी फोटो की पड़ताल से साफ है कि ये सभी तस्वीरें काफी पुरानी हैं, इनका किसान आंदोलन से कोई कनेक्शन नहीं है।
