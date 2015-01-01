पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया में कांग्रेस ने ऐसा हॉस्टल बनवाया, जहां नहीं रह सकते हिंदू छात्र? जानें सच

20 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक मैसेज वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के J&K हॉस्टल में हिंदू छात्रों को रहने की अनुमति नहीं है। दावा है कि ये हॉस्टल साल 2012 में कांग्रेस सरकार ने बनवाया था।

और सच क्या है ?

  • वायरल फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च करने से पुष्टि हो गई कि फोटो सच में जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के J&K हॉस्टल की ही है। पड़ताल के अगले चरण में हमने हॉस्टल को लेकर किए जा रहे दावों की सत्यता जांचनी शुरू की।
  • पहला दावा है कि हॉस्टल 2012 में कांग्रेस सरकार ने बनवाया। जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर हमें J&K हॉस्टल के उद्घाटन की प्रेस रिलीज मिली।
  • J&K हॉस्टल 2017 में बनकर तैयार हुआ था। इस समय केंद्र में बीजेपी की ही सरकार थी। यही नहीं, हॉस्टल के उद्घाटन में जम्मू कश्मीर की तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती के साथ भाजपा सरकार में केंद्रीय मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह भी शामिल हुए थे।
  • द हिंदू की रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि हॉस्टल बनाने को लेकर जामिया और केंद्र सरकार के बीच 2012 ( कांग्रेस सरकार) में एमओयू साइन हुआ था। लेकिन, भाजपा सरकार में राजनाथ सिंह के दौरे के बाद ही हॉस्टल बनने के काम में तेजी आई। वायरल मैसेज में आधा सच बताया गया है।
  • वायरल मैसेज में दावा ये भी है कि हॉस्टल पूरी तरह मुफ्त है। इसकी पुष्टि के लिए हमने जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर हॉस्टल मैनुअल चेक किया। हॉस्टल में रह रहे हर छात्र को दो किश्तों में फीस भरनी होती है। पहली किश्त 15,350 रुपए और दूसरी किश्त 14,400 रुपए। यानी कुल 27,750 रुपए। शारीरिक विकलांग छात्रों को रूम रेंट में छूट दी गई है।
  • वायरल मैसेज में अगला दावा है कि J&K हॉस्टल में हिंदू और सिख छात्र नहीं रह सकते। J&K गर्ल्स हॉस्टल है, मैनुअल में दिए गए एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया में ऐसा कहीं उल्लेख नहीं है कि सिर्फ मुस्लिम छात्र ही हॉस्टल में रह सकते हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी हर साल हॉस्टल के लिए सिलेक्ट हुए कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी करती है। 2018 और 2019 में गर्ल्स हॉस्टल की लिस्ट चेक करने पर हमें कई हिंदू नाम मिले। जाहिर है वायरल मैसेज में किए जा रहे सभी दावे फेक हैं।
