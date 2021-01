IT/ED/CBI will be put after #DiljitDosanjh for donating ₹1 crore & supporting Farmer Protests.



No IT/ED/CBI against India's Biggest Fraud #AnilAmbani for looting ₹86,000 crores.



Harass Critics + Protect Ambani = 'Modis Operandi' since 2014 pic.twitter.com/5kvmzu7I1p