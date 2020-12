After closing the mandis in Madhya Pradesh, JIO started procurement, the same will happen in Punjab. The procurement price for this wheat is 18rs by Jio while selling in the market at 45rs.

Isn't sufficient for protest? @irajinderdhiman #ਧੰਨ_ਮਾਤਾ_ਗੁਜਰੀ_ਦੇ_ਲਾਲ pic.twitter.com/eglGxQwrj7