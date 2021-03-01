पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:कोलकाता में कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट की रैली में उमड़ा जनसैलाब, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही फोटो; जानिए इस फोटो का सच

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: कोलकाता में बीते दिनों कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट की रैली हुई। रैली की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। दावा किया जा रहा कि कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट की रैली के दौरान लोगों का जनसैलाब उमड़ा था।

और सच क्या है?

  • वायरल फोटो की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने इसे गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च किया। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें ये फोटो एक वेबसाइट पर खबर के साथ मिली।
  • खबर के मुताबिक, ये फोटो 3 फरवरी, 2019 को कोलकाता के ब्रिगेड परेड ग्राउंड में लेफ्ट (सीपीआई) की रैली की है। रैली में लेफ्ट के लाखों समर्थक शामिल हुए थे। लेफ्ट के नेताओं ने महंगाई और अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर केन्द्र और राज्य सरकार पर निशाना साधा था।
  • इस साल होने वाले पश्चिम बंगाल के विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस और लेफ्ट (सीपीआई) पार्टी साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रही है। इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव 8 चरणों में होंगे, पहला चरण 27 मार्च से शुरु होगा।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही फोटो 2 साल पुरानी है। ये फोटो 3 फरवरी, 2019 को हुई लेफ्ट (सीपीआई) की रैली के दौरान की है।
