फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:हर परिवार को सरकारी नौकरी देगी मोदी सरकार? एक परिवार एक नौकरी योजना का फैक्ट चेक

44 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया जा रहा है कि मोदी सरकार ‘एक परिवार एक नौकरी’ योजना के जरिए हर परिवार के सदस्य को नौकरी दे रही है। वीडियो में कैंडिडेट्स से एक फॉर्म भरने को कहा जा रहा है।

सरकारी गुरु नाम के यूट्यूब चैनल पर भी यही दावा किया गया है।

और सच क्या है ?

  • इंटरनेट पर हमें ऐसी कोई खबर नहीं मिली। जिससे पुष्टि होती हो कि मोदी सरकार ने ‘एक परिवार एक नौकरी’ नाम की कोई योजना शुरू की है।
  • पड़ताल के दौरान हमें केंद्र सरकार के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक का 8 महीने पुराना ट्वीट मिला। सरकार पहले ही साफ कर चुकी है कि ‘एक परिवार एक नौकरी’ नाम की कोई योजना नहीं है।
