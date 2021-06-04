फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:हैदराबाद में मुस्लिम समुदाय के युवकों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर किया हमला, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो; जानिए इस वीडियो का सच

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरडाउनलोड करें
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में कुछ युवक पुलिसकर्मी को डंडें से पीटते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वीडियो में आगे देखा सकता है कि वह पुलिसकर्मी अपनी जान बचा कर वहां से भाग रहा है।
दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये वायरल वीडियो हैदराबाद का है। जहां मुस्लिम युवकों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया।
Hyderabad kondapoor Haffezpet lo police ni chithakabadina muslims 28.5.21— T Shiva Krishna (@TShivaKrishna10) May 29, 2021
10PM
Friendly policing 😂😂😂😂😂
Friendly policing
అదే మన హిందువులకు just reverse అంతే
ఈ police, government వాళ్ళకి మన మీదనే ప్రతాపం 😂😂
నేను హిందువుగా గర్వపడుతున్నాను 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2lzxhZj0Lo
और सच क्या है।
Fake news— Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 29, 2021
A video of some persons beating supposedly a police personnel at some unknown location is being circulated in social media as that of the Kondapur area of Cyberabad.
It is clarified that no such incident has taken place anywhere in Cyberabad and this news is fake. pic.twitter.com/DQpHBtxzde
