  • Muslim Youth Attacked Policeman In Hyderabad, Video Went Viral On Social Media; Know The Truth Of This Viral Video

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:हैदराबाद में मुस्लिम समुदाय के युवकों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर किया हमला, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो; जानिए इस वीडियो का सच

19 मिनट पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में कुछ युवक पुलिसकर्मी को डंडें से पीटते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वीडियो में आगे देखा सकता है कि वह पुलिसकर्मी अपनी जान बचा कर वहां से भाग रहा है।

दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये वायरल वीडियो हैदराबाद का है। जहां मुस्लिम युवकों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया।

और सच क्या है।

  • वायरल वीडियो की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने वीडियो के की-फ्रेम को गूगल पर सर्च किया। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें ये वीडियो TV9 गुजराती के यूट्यूब चैनल पर मिला।
  • चैनल के मुताबिक, ये वीडियो गुजरात के अहमदाबाद का है। जहां एक पुलिसकर्मी ने शराब के नशे में लोगों से दुर्व्यवहार किया। इसके बाद वहां मौजूद लोगों ने उस पुलिसकर्मी को पीट दिया।
  • ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि ये वीडियो चैनल पर खबर के साथ 21 अक्टूबर, 2020 को अपलोड हुआ था।
  • पड़ताल के दौरान हमें हैदराबाद पुलिस के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट मिला। जिसमें उन्होंने वायरल वीडियो का खंडन करते हुए उसे फेक बताया।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो के साथ किया जा रहा दावा गलत है।
