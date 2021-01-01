पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:दिल्ली में पुलिस पर तलवार लहराने वाला निहंग सिख घायल हुआ, जानिए इन तस्वीरों की सच्चाई

3 घंटे पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर की जा रही है। पोस्ट में दो तस्वीरें हैं। पहली तस्वीर में एक निहंग सिख पुलिस पर तलवार लहराता हुआ चलाता नजर आ रहा है। दूसरी तस्वीर में एक शख्स घायल दिख रहा है। उसके सिर पर पट्‌टी बंधी और चेहरे पर घाव हैं। दावा किया जा रहा है कि यह दोनों फोटो एक ही शख्स की हैं और निहंग सिख का यह हाल पुलिस के हमले के बाद हुआ है।

हिन्दी के अलावा ऐसी ही पोस्ट कन्नड़ और अंग्रेजी में भी शेयर की गई है।

और सच क्या है?

  • वायरल फोटो की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने पहली फोटो को गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च किया।
  • रिवर्स में सर्च में यह फोटो इंडियन एक्सप्रेस और स्वराज्य मैग नाम की न्यूज वेबसाइट पर एक खबर के साथ मिली।
  • खबर के मुताबिक, यह फोटो 26 जनवरी को किसान प्रदर्शन के दौरान हुई हिंसा की है। तस्वीर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर की है।
  • पड़ताल में दूसरी फोटो को रिवर्स सर्च किया गया। सर्च के मुताबिक, घायल किसान की फोटो दिल्ली बॉर्डर की नहीं है।
  • घायल कीर्ति किसान यूनियन की वडाला यूनिट से जुड़ा था। 28 दिसम्बर 2020 आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए निकला यह किसान की रोड एक्सीडेंट में घायल हो गया था।
  • कीर्ति किसान यूनियन ने सोशल मीडिया पर ये जानकारी साझा की थी। पोस्ट के मुताबिक, यह एक्सीडेंट खन्ना शहर के पास में हुआ था, जो पंजाब में है।
  • दोनों तस्वीरों को एक साथ देखने से यह भी साफ होता है कि ये अलग-अलग लोग हैं।
