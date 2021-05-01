फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पाकिस्तान से भारत के लिए भेजे जा रहे ऑक्सीजन टैंकर? जानिए क्या है इस वीडियो की सच्चाई

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: भारत में कोरोना से बिगड़ते हालात और ऑक्सीजन की बढ़ती डिमांड के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया जा रहा है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि ट्रेन से ऑक्सीजन टैंकर भेजे जा रहे हैं।
दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये ऑक्सीजन टैंकर पाकिस्तान से भारत की मदद के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं।
और सच क्या है?
The first ‘Oxygen Express’ train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 22, 2021
Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens. pic.twitter.com/4t7ZKbjeIT
I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021
