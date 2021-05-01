पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:पाकिस्तान से भारत के लिए भेजे जा रहे ऑक्सीजन टैंकर? जानिए क्या है इस वीडियो की सच्चाई

17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: भारत में कोरोना से बिगड़ते हालात और ऑक्सीजन की बढ़ती डिमांड के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया जा रहा है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि ट्रेन से ऑक्सीजन टैंकर भेजे जा रहे हैं।

दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये ऑक्सीजन टैंकर पाकिस्तान से भारत की मदद के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं।

और सच क्या है?

  • वायरल वीडियो की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने इससे जुड़े की-वर्ड्स गूगल पर सर्च किए। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें ये वीडियो खबर के साथ हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स के यूट्यूब चैनल पर मिला।
  • चैनल के मुताबिक, भारतीय रेलवे की ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 7 खाली ऑक्सीजन टैंकर लेकर मुंबई से विजाग रवाना हुई थी। ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस उस समय शुरू की गई, जब महाराष्ट्र ऑक्सीजन की कमी से जूझ रहा है। इस वीडियो को रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था।
  • ये वीडियो चैनल पर 20 अप्रैल, 2021 को अपलोड हुआ था।
  • पड़ताल के दौरान हमें सोशल मीडिया पर रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल का पोस्ट मिला। पोस्ट में ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस का वीडियो शेयर कर गोयल ने लिखा, मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन टैंकर से लोड पहली ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन विजाग से महाराष्ट्र के लिए रवाना हुई। रेलवे इस कठिन समय में आवश्यक वस्तुओं के परिवहन और नागरिकों की सेवा में तत्पर है।
  • पड़ताल के दौरान हमें सोशल मीडिया पर पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान का एक पोस्ट मिला। जिसमें लिखा है, मैं भारत के लोगों के साथ अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त करता हूं। वे कोरोना की खतरनाक लहर से लड़ रहे हैं। हमारे पड़ोस और दुनिया में महामारी से पीड़ित सभी लोगों के लिए शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की हमारी प्रार्थना है। हमें मानवता के साथ मिलकर इस वैश्विक चुनौती से लड़ना चाहिए।
  • इंटरनेट पर ऐसी कोई जानकारी मौजूद नहीं है। जिसका दावा वायरल पोस्ट में किया जा रहा है।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो के साथ किया जा रहा दावा गलत है। पाकिस्तान ने भारत के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की कोई मदद नहीं भेजी है।
