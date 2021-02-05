पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Photo Of CM Arvind Kejriwal With Nikita Jacob, Accused In Toolkit Case? Know The Truth Of This Viral Photo

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:टूलकिट केस की आरोपी निकिता जैकब के साथ CM अरविंद केजरीवाल की फोटो? जानिए इस वायरल फोटो का सच

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो वायरल हो रही है। फोटो में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल एक लड़की के साथ दिख रहे हैं। दावा किया जा रहा है कि केजरीवाल के साथ फोटो में दिख रही लड़की टूलकिट केस की फरार आरोपी निकिता जैकब है।

और सच क्या है?

  • वायरल फोटो के साथ किए जा रहे दावे का सच जानने के लिए हमने निकिता जैकब की फोटो को इंटरनेट पर सर्च किया। निकिता जैकब की फोटो और वायरल फोटो को ध्यान से देखने पर पता चलता है कि CM अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ जो लड़की है, वो निकिता जैकब नहीं है।
निकिता जैकब
निकिता जैकब
  • पड़ताल के दौरान हमें सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट मिला, जिसमें वायरल फोटो में दिख रही लड़की को आम आदमी पार्टी की कार्यकर्ता अंकिता शाह बताया गया है। अंकिता शाह का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट चेक करने पर पुष्टि हुई कि ये आप पार्टी की कार्यकर्ता अंकिता शाह ही हैं।
  • अंकिता शाह ने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर CM अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ अपनी तस्वीर को 28 फरवरी, 2019 को शेयर किया था। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए अंकिता ने लिखा था, 'आखिरकार अपने पसंदीदा अरविंद केजरीवाल से मुलाकात हुई।'
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा पोस्ट फेक है। फोटो में CM अरविंद केजरीवाल के साथ दिख रही लड़की टूलकिट केस की आरोपी निकिता जैकब नहीं बल्कि आप पार्टी की कार्यकर्ता अंकिता शाह हैं।
