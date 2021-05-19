फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:PM मोदी ने किया ताऊ ते तूफान से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई दौरा, अब फोटो को एडिट कर किया जा रहा वायरल

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का एक फोटो वायरल हो रहा रहा है। फोटो में PM मोदी हवाई जहाज की खिड़की से बाहर देख रहे हैं और वही, खिड़की से जलती हुई चिताओं की दृश्य दिख रहा है।
एक यूजर ने इस फोटो को शेयर कर लिखा, चलो आज देख आता हूं मेरे निकम्मेपन की वजह से कितने लोगों की लाशें बिछी है।
चलो आज देख आता हूँ मेरे निकम्मेपन की वजह से कितने लोगों की लाशें बिछी है.... #PMCares pic.twitter.com/b18CKvYj5u— Pritam Kothadiya (@KothadiyaSpeaks) May 19, 2021
और सच क्या है?
Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone. pic.twitter.com/wGgM6sl8Ln— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2021
