  PM Modi Made Aerial Tour Of Tau Te Hurricane Affected Areas, Now Editing Photo Is Going Viral

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:PM मोदी ने किया ताऊ ते तूफान से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई दौरा, अब फोटो को एडिट कर किया जा रहा वायरल

एक घंटा पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का एक फोटो वायरल हो रहा रहा है। फोटो में PM मोदी हवाई जहाज की खिड़की से बाहर देख रहे हैं और वही, खिड़की से जलती हुई चिताओं की दृश्य दिख रहा है।

एक यूजर ने इस फोटो को शेयर कर लिखा, चलो आज देख आता हूं मेरे निकम्मेपन की वजह से कितने लोगों की लाशें बिछी है।

और सच क्या है?

  • वायरल फोटो का सच जानने के लिए हमने सोशल मीडिया पर PM मोदी का ऑफिशियल अकाउंट चेक किया। जहां जहाज की खिड़की से देखते हुए PM मोदी का एक फोटो मिला।
  • फोटो के साथ पोस्ट में लिखा है, चक्रवाती तूफान 'ताऊ ते' से प्रभावित गुजरात और दीव के कुछ हिस्सों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया। केंद्र सरकार चक्रवात से प्रभावित सभी राज्यों के साथ मिलकर काम कर रही है।
  • वायरल फोटो में खिड़की से दिख रही जलती लाशों की तस्वीर का सच जानने के लिए हमने इससो जुड़े की-वर्ड्स गूगल पर सर्च किए। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें ये फोटो रॉयटर्स की वेबसाइट पर खबर के साथ मिला।
  • वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, ये फोटो नई दिल्ली की है। जहां कोरोना के कारण मरने वाले पीड़ितों का सामूहिक दाह संस्कार किया गया था।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर PM मोदी की हवाई दौरे की फोटो को एडिट कर शेयर किया जा रहा है।
