फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:किसानों की हिंसा देख रोते हुए बोला पुलिसकर्मी, अब हमें नहीं करनी नौकरी? पड़ताल में झूठा निकला दावा

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

क्या हो रहा है वायरल: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक पुलिसकर्मी रोता-बिलखता दिखाई दे रहा है। वह कैमरे के सामने हाथ जोड़ कर सरकार से बोल रहा है, 'हम लोगों को नहीं चाहिए नौकरी, हम लोगों ने बहुत नौकरी कर ली। अब हम सरकार से क्षमा मांगते हैं, अब हमें नौकरी नहीं करनी है। हम पर लाठी चार्ज करवा दी, हमें पिटवाया है।'

दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये वीडियो किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा का है। जिसके बाद एक पुलिसकर्मी 'द फॉलोअप' नाम के न्यूज चैनल पर सरकार से रोते हुए नौकरी छोड़ने का निवेदन कर रहा है।

भास्कर की हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर भी हमें ये वीडियो मिला।

और सच क्या है?

  • इस वीडियो की सच्चाई जानने के लिए हमने वीडियो में दिख रहे 'द फॉलोअप' नाम के न्यूज चैनल को यूट्यूब पर सर्च किया। सर्च रिजल्ट में हमें 'द फॉलोअप' के यूट्यूब चैनल पर एक वीडियो मिला।
  • वीडियो के मुताबिक, ये वीडियो झारखंड में हुए सहायक पुलिसकर्मियों के आंदोलन का है। जहां आंदोलनकारी मुख्यमंत्री निवास का घेराव करने जा रहे थे। उस दौरान सरकार के आदेश पर उन पर लाठी चार्ज करवाया गया।
  • चैनल ने इस वीडियो को यूट्यूब पर 18 सितंबर, 2020 को अपलोड किया था। ये पूरा वीडियो 6 मिनट का है, जिसकी 30 सेकंड के वीडियो क्लिप को किसान आंदोलन से जोड़ कर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल किया जा रहा है।
  • साफ है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो के साथ किया जा रहा दावा फेक है। ये वीडियो किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा का नहीं बल्कि सितंबर 2020 का है।
