- देश की पहली वैक्सीन ‘कोवैक्सीन’ को हैदराबाद की फार्मा कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने डेवलप किया है
क्या वायरल : इंजेक्शन लगवाते हुए एक व्यक्ति की फोटो। दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये भारत बायोटेक द्वारा विकसित की गई कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के ह्यूमन ट्रायल की फोटो है।
देश में कोरोना की पहली वैक्सीन ‘कोवैक्सीन’ को हैदराबाद की फार्मा कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने तैयार किया है। इसे आईसीएमआर और नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी, पुणे के साथ मिलकर बनाया गया है। जानवरों पर इसका ट्रायल कामयाब रहा है। इंसानों पर परीक्षण के लिए इसे हाल ही में मंजूरी मिली है। इसी बीच एक फोटो को ह्यूमन ट्रायल का बताकर वायरल किया जा रहा है।
फोटो के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह के मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं
Dr V. K.Srinivas,Vice President, Bharat biotech, taking Corona vaccine clinical trial.. after taking first dose he said that he is the first person in India to take vaccine developed by him and his team in Bharat Biotech.Look at the confidence that they have in their product. pic.twitter.com/fE3y6tZdsz— Nidhi patel (@nidhirpatel6) July 4, 2020
Dr V. K.Srinivas, Vice President, Bharat biotech, taking Anti-Corona vaccine, as clinical trial, being the first person in India to take vaccine developed by him and his team in Bharat Biotech. pic.twitter.com/rS0xuMdT9a— Gopi K (@kmgnath) July 3, 2020
Dr V. K.Srinivas,Vice President, Bharat biotech,taking Corona vaccine.clinical trial— @Mohan45631 (@mohan45631) July 3, 2020
Immediately after taking the first dose he said the first person in India to take vaccine developed by him and his team in Bharat Biotech
Look at the confidence that they have in their product. pic.twitter.com/I3QbJnM5WA
Dr V. K.Srinivas , Vice President, Bharat biotech, taking Corona vaccine.... clinical trial— Special Status for AP (@ddgiri) July 3, 2020
Immediately after taking the first dose he said that he is the first person in India to take vaccine developed by him and his team
Look at the confidence that they have in their product pic.twitter.com/MHMRjwOFLg
फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल
- फोटो के साथ जो मैसेज है। उसे आधिकारिक बयान की तरह लिखा गया है। इसलिए लोग इसे सच मान रहे हैं। सबसे पहले हमने भारत बायोटेक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट चेक की। जहां ऐसा कोई अपडेट नहीं मिला।
- भारत बायोटेक ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक ट्वीट किया है। यहां ये साफ किया गया है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही फोटो, भारत बायोटेक की तरफ से जारी नहीं की गई है।
July 3, 2020