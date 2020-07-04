Change Cookies Settings
  • This photo is not from the human trial of Bharat Biotech's Kovid 19 vaccine, the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has said it is fake

फेक vs फैक्ट / यह फोटो भारत में कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के पहले ह्यूमन ट्रायल की नहीं है, वैक्सीन बनाने वाली कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने ही इसे फेक बताया

This photo is not from the human trial of Bharat Biotech's Kovid-19 vaccine, the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has said it is fake
This photo is not from the human trial of Bharat Biotech's Kovid-19 vaccine, the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech has said it is fake

  • देश की पहली वैक्सीन ‘कोवैक्सीन’ को हैदराबाद की फार्मा कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने डेवलप किया है

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 04, 2020, 05:38 PM IST

क्या वायरल : इंजेक्शन लगवाते हुए एक व्यक्ति की फोटो। दावा किया जा रहा है कि ये भारत बायोटेक द्वारा विकसित की गई कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के ह्यूमन ट्रायल की फोटो है।

देश में कोरोना की पहली वैक्सीन ‘कोवैक्सीन’ को हैदराबाद की फार्मा कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने तैयार किया है। इसे आईसीएमआर और नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ वायरोलॉजी, पुणे के साथ मिलकर बनाया गया है। जानवरों पर इसका ट्रायल कामयाब रहा है। इंसानों पर परीक्षण के लिए इसे हाल ही में मंजूरी मिली है। इसी बीच एक फोटो को ह्यूमन ट्रायल का बताकर वायरल किया जा रहा है। 

फोटो के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर इस तरह के मैसेज वायरल हो रहे हैं

 ​​​​​​

फैक्ट चेक पड़ताल

  • फोटो के साथ जो मैसेज है। उसे आधिकारिक बयान की तरह लिखा गया है। इसलिए लोग इसे सच मान रहे हैं। सबसे पहले हमने भारत बायोटेक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट चेक की। जहां ऐसा कोई अपडेट नहीं मिला।
  • भारत बायोटेक ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक ट्वीट किया है। यहां ये साफ किया गया है कि सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही फोटो, भारत बायोटेक की तरफ से जारी नहीं की गई है। 

