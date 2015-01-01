पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक न्यूज एक्सपोज:बुजुर्ग को स्ट्रेचर पर ले जाते बच्चे के वीडियो को कांग्रेस ने बिहार का बताया, मामला यूपी का निकला

एक घंटा पहले
क्या हो रहा है वायरल : सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें एक छोटा बच्चा स्ट्रेचर खींचता दिख रहा है। वीडियो बिहार का बताया जा रहा है। यूजर्स वीडियो शेयर करते हुए नीतीश कुमार और भाजपा पर निशाना साध रहे हैं।

6 नवंबर को कांग्रेस ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से वीडियो बिहार का बताकर ही शेयर किया।

और सच क्या है?

  • पड़ताल की शुरुआत में हमने Invid टूल के जरिए वीडियो को की फ्रेम्स में बांटकर गूगल पर रिवर्स सर्च किया। Mumbai mirror की रिपोर्ट में हमें यही वीडियो मिला। इस रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि मामला बिहार नहीं उत्तरप्रदेश का है।
  • दैनिक भास्कर की खबर से भी पुष्टि होती है कि वीडियो बिहार नहीं उत्तरप्रदेश का है। मामला चार महीने पुराना है, देवरिया में रिश्वत न मिलने पर सरकारी अस्पताल के बेरहम कर्मचारियों ने स्ट्रेचर खींचने से मना कर दिया था। जिसके चलते परिवार के सबसे छोटे सदस्य को ही बुजुर्ग का सहारा बनना पड़ा।
  • देवरिया ( उत्तरप्रदेश) में सरकारी अस्‍पताल के कर्मचारी हर बार स्‍ट्रेचर के लिए 30 रुपए की मांग करते थे। परिवार की स्थिति इतने रुपए देने की नहीं थी सो कर्मचारियों ने स्ट्रेचर ले जाने से मना कर दिया। तब बिंदू देवी अपने छह साल के बच्‍चे शिवम यादव की मदद से पिता को ड्रेसिंग रूम तक ले गईं।
  • साफ है कि जिस वीडियो को कांग्रेस ने बिहार का बताकर नीतीश कुमार और भाजपा पर निशाना साधा। वो असल में उत्तरप्रदेश की चार महीने पुरानी घटना का है।
