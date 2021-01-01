पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • If You Want To Behave Like Arjuna, Then Definitely Keep Krishna With You

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:अर्जुन की ही तरह आचरण करना है तो अपने साथ कृष्ण जरूर रखिएगा

2 घंटे पहले
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता - Dainik Bhaskar
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

कहीं हम अर्जुन जैसी गलती तो नहीं कर रहे हैं। अर्जुन ने कुरुक्षेत्र में कहा था मैं युद्ध नहीं करना चाहता। तब कृष्ण ने उन्हें समझाया था कि तू युद्ध करे या न करे, मेरी रुचि इसमें नहीं है। मेरी रुचि इस बात में है कि तू स्वधर्म का पालन करे। तेरा धर्म क्षत्रिय होना है और क्षत्रिय को युद्ध करना चाहिए। यदि युद्ध नहीं करता है तो तू स्वधर्म से पलट रहा है और यहीं तू इससे भी बड़े एक युद्ध में कूद जाएगा।

इस युद्ध में तो फिर भी जीत जाएगा जिसमें सामने कौरव हैं, पर उस युद्ध में हार जाएगा, क्योंकि वहां तेरे सामने स्वयं तू होगा। पिछले दिनों मैंने अलग-अलग शहरों में कुछ सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में भाग लिया और देखकर चौंक गया कि जो भी सीमित संख्या में भीड़ थी, उसने घोषणा सी कर दी थी कि हम किसी कोरोना को नहीं जानते।

क्या मास्क और किस बात की डिस्टेंसिंग? सब अपनी-अपनी मस्ती में मस्त और सबके अपने तर्क कि बहुत हो गया, अब हिम्मत से काम लेना पड़ेगा। ठीक है, साहस से काम लेना भी चाहिए, पर दु:साहस महंगा पड़ सकता है। साहस के साथ सावधानी भी जरूरी है जो आपको रखना ही होगी। फिर भी यदि अर्जुन की ही तरह आचरण करना है तो अपने साथ कृष्ण जरूर रखिएगा। कृष्ण एक ऐसी वृत्ति का नाम है जिसमें समूची संयमित शैली छिपी हुई है।

