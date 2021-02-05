पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डॉ. सेवंती लिमये का कॉलम:भूख कम होना और अचानक वजन घटना कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. सेवंती लिमये, कंसल्टेंट मेडिकल ऑन्कोलॉजिस्ट एमबीबीएस, एमडी, एमएस (कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी) कोकिलाबेन अंबानी हॉस्पिटल एंड मेडिकल रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट, मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉ. सेवंती लिमये, कंसल्टेंट मेडिकल ऑन्कोलॉजिस्ट एमबीबीएस, एमडी, एमएस (कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी) कोकिलाबेन अंबानी हॉस्पिटल एंड मेडिकल रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट, मुंबई

विश्व कैंसर दिवस 2021 की थीम ‘मैं हूं और मैं रहूंगा’ रखी गई है। कैंसर के प्रति लोगों में जागरूकता इसलिए भी जरूरी है क्योंकि दुनिया भर में होने वाली कुल मौतों में दूसरा सबसे बड़ा कारण कैंसर है। डब्ल्यूएचओ की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक साल 2018 में दुनिया भर में 1.81 करोड़ मामले सामने आए जबकि 96 लाख लोगों की मौत हो गई। जहां तक भारत की बात है तो यहां हर साल लगभग 11.5 लाख लोगों को कैंसर होता है।

गंभीर बात यह है कि विकसित देशों के मुकाबले यहां कैंसर पीड़ितों की मृत्युदर लगभग दोगुनी है। ग्लोबल ऑन्कोलॉजी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 2020 में भारत में हर एक लाख पुरुषों में लगभग 94 और हर एक लाख महिलाओं में से 103.6 महिलाओं को कैंसर की बीमारी हुई। कैंसर से होने वाली लगभग एक तिहाई मौतों के लिए 5 प्रमुख कारण मुख्य रूप से जिम्मेदार हैं।

  • 2014 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की गेर्डी मैक्केना को ब्रेस्ट कैंसर हुआ। कीमो थैरेपी से उनके बाल झड़ गए तो उन्हें ताकत देने के लिए उनकी 11 दोस्तों ने भी सिर मुंडवा लिए।

इमसें मोटापा, भोजन में फलों और सब्जियों का कम उपयोग, शारीरिक रूप से निष्क्रिय होना, तम्बाकू और शराब का सेवन शामिल है। कैंसर से होने वाली कुल मौतों में अकेले 22% मौतें तम्बाकू के कारण होती हैं। पुरुषों में फेफड़ों का कैंसर जबकि महिलाओं में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर सर्वाधिक होता है।

सतर्क हो जाइए, अगर...

वजन कुछ किए बिना घट गया

खानपान, दिनचर्या या व्यायाम में बदलाव किए बिना भी कुछ ही दिनों में अगर वजन 4 किलो से अधिक कम हो जाना अग्न्याशय, पेट, फेफड़ों के कैंसर के लक्षण हैं।

ज्यादा थकान महसूस करते हैं तो

यदि आप तनाव में हैं और सामान्य से ज्यादा थकान महसूस कर रहे हैं तो डॉक्टर से बात कीजिए। थकावट ब्लड कैंसर का प्रारंभिक संकेत हो सकता है। प्रोस्टेट कैंसर की एडवांस स्टेज में भी बहुत थकावट महसूस होती है।

खांसी या शरीर में दर्द है तो

यदि खांसी, यूरिन, स्टूल, मुंह या नाक कहीं से भी बार-बार खून के अंश दिखाई दें तो यह सरवाइकल कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं। पूरे शरीर में लगातार दर्द बना रहे तो यह हड्डी या अग्नाशय के कैंसर के लक्षण हो सकते हैं।

शरीर पर धब्बे बन रहे हैं तो

शरीर पर बड़े और अलग-अलग रंग के धब्बे दिखाई दें तो सतर्क हो जाइए। मुंह या जननांगों पर लंबे समय तक घाव बने रहें तो यह भी कैंसर के लक्षण हैं।

बचाव की तरफ बढ़िए...

कमर का ध्यान रखिए : पुरुषों की कमर 37 इंच और महिलाओं की कमर 31.5 इंच से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए।

रोज़ एक्सरसाइज : राेज कम से कम 30 मिनट की एक्टिविटी जरूरी है। चाहें तो 10 से 15 मिनट वाली एक्सरसाइज दिन में दो से तीन बार करें।

नमक पर कंट्रोल : अधिक नमक वाले और सोडियम प्रोसेस्ड फूड से बचें। रोज के भोजन में नमक की मात्रा 2400 मिलीग्राम से ज्यादा न हो।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.2)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें