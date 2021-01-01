पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Opinion
  Name And Gotra Of MLA Being Checked Instead Of Nature character And Criminal Records

डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल का कॉलम:नेचर-कैरेक्टर और अपराधिक रिकॉर्ड की जगह अब चैक हो रहा विधायक का नाम और गोत्र

3 घंटे पहले
डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल

हमारे जमाने में जब कोई उस पार्टी से इस पार्टी में आता था, तो इस पार्टी वाले उसका नेचर-कैरेक्टर, माने आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड देखते थे। उसके बाद उसका पैन कार्ड वगैरह चैक किया जाने लगा। अब! क्या जमाना आ गया है! बाकी चीजें छोड़िए, इस पार्टी वालों के लिए यह चैक करने की नौबत आ गई है कि उस पार्टी का सही-सही नाम-गोत्र क्या है। मामला पश्चिम बंगाल का है। अरिंदम भट्टाचार्य विधायक हैं, बीजेपी में आए हैं। लेकिन कांग्रेस से आए हैं, या टीएमसी से - ये जरा तकनीकी मामला है।

अमरूद का लॉजिक

गुजरात में ड्रैगन फ्रूटस का नाम कमलम हो गया, और अब नंबर था अमरूद का। इलाहाबादी अमरूद का नाम तो आपने सुना ही होगा। तो हुआ यूं कि समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता और यूपी के पूर्व-मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव पहुंचे इलाहाबादी अमरूद खरीदने। लेकिन फल विक्रेता ने इलाहाबादी अमरूद को नाम बताया- प्रयागराजी अमरूद। जब इलाहाबाद का नाम प्रयागराज हो गया है, तो - भई, बात का अपना लॉजिक है। लेकिन अखिलेश ने भी ट्वीट करके प्रयागराजी अमरूद का ही नाम चला दिया। और इसका राजनीतिक लॉजिक खोजनीय है।

बड़ा सवाल

ऐसा लग रहा है कि चुनाव आयोग को दोषी ठहराने जाने या राजनीति में घसीटे जाने की रस्म इस बार पश्चिम बंगाल में समय से पहले ही शुरु हो जाएगी। वजह यह है कि इस बार चुनाव आयोग हिंसा वगैरह को लेकर थोड़ा ज्यादा चिंतित है और चाहता है कि संभव हो तो चुनाव 7, 8 या 9 चरणों में हों। इसका दारोमदार है अर्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती पर। पिछली बार अर्धसैनिक बल राज्य पुलिस पर निर्भर भर रह गए थे। उन्हें जिलों व गांवों के भूगोल का आइडिया नहीं था। इस बार गृह मंत्रालय चाहता है कि अर्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती मतदान के कुछ दिन पहले करा दी जाए, ताकि वे भी इलाके को समझ सकें। सवाल है कि इस पर ममता बनर्जी की क्या प्रतिक्रिया होगी।

साहेब की बंगाल चिंता

शरद पवार पिछले दिनों दिल्ली में थे। इस यात्रा को आम लोगों की नजर से बचाकर रखा गया था। लेकिन साहेब ने जब सीताराम येचुरी और डी. राजा से अलग-अलग मुलाकात की, तो बात खुल गई। आखिर पवार उनसे मिलना क्यों चाहते थे? चर्चा यह है कि ममता बनर्जी साहेब के लगातार संपर्क में हैं। और साहेब उसी टीम की तरफ से नॉन प्लेइंग कप्तान हैं।

ये था मामला

और पता ये चला है कि साहेब ने सीताराम येचुरी और डी. राजा से कहा है कि खबरदार जो सीपीएम-सीपीआई ने ऐसा कुछ भी किया, जिससे बीजेपी को लाभ हो सके। यदि बीजेपी के उफान को रोका जा सकेगा, तो ही 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले विपक्षी एकता का कोई अहर्थ रह पाएगा।

राष्ट्रीय राजनीति का सवाल

भेद की बात यह है कि हाल ही में पवार ने पुणे में कुछ संपादकों से भेंट की थी। उन्होंने संपादकों से कहा था कि दीदी को जीतना चाहिए। हमें बंगाल में बीजेपी की बढ़त को रोकना होगा, ताकि अपनी राष्ट्रीय राजनीति का बचाव हो सके। शरद पवार अन्य विपक्षी नेताओं के साथ चुनाव प्रचार के लिए कोलकाता जाने की भी योजना बना रहे हैं। सवाल है कि अगर बंगाल की भी सारी पॉलिटिक्स साहेब ही करेंगे, तो वहां के नेता क्या करेंगे? अगर साहेब की राष्ट्रीय राजनीति खतरे में है, तो वही सवाल वहां के बाकी नेताओं की राज्य की राजनीति के सामने है।

