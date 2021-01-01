पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Opinion By Abhay Dubey: Central Government Failed To Understand The Social Character Of The Farmer Movement That Surrounded Delhi

अभय कुमार दुबे का कॉलम:दिल्ली का घेरा डालने वाले किसान आंदोलन का सामाजिक चरित्र समझने में विफल केंद्र सरकार

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभय कुमार दुबे, सीएसडीएस, दिल्ली में प्रोफेसर और भारतीय भाषा कार्यक्रम के निदेशक - Dainik Bhaskar
अभय कुमार दुबे, सीएसडीएस, दिल्ली में प्रोफेसर और भारतीय भाषा कार्यक्रम के निदेशक

गणतंत्र दिवस और उसके एक दिन बाद हुई घटनाओं से जाहिर हो गया है कि केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली का घेरा डालने वाले किसान आंदोलन का सामाजिक चरित्र समझने में विफल रही है। अपनी खास तरह की सामाजिकता के कारण यह आंदोलन ‘अंगद का पांव’ बन गया है।

अगर सरकार और उसके रणनीतिकार किसानों की असाधारण दृढ़ता का कारण जानना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें इस आंदोलन की बुनियाद में काम कर रही सामुदायिक और धर्म-आधारित सामाजिकता की संरचनाओं पर ध्यान देना चाहिए।

धरने पर बैठे हुए किसान इस लिहाज से एक अनूठी परिघटना की नुमाइंदगी करते हैं कि वैसे तो उनकी मांगें पूरी तरह से आर्थिक, गैर-धार्मिक और गैर-जातिवादी हैं- लेकिन उनकी गोलबंदी और संगठन की शैली जाट समुदाय की सदियों पुरानी खाप-प्रणाली, उसके द्वारा संचालित पंचायत-व्यवस्था(सरकारी पंचायत-प्रणाली नहीं) और खालसा पंथ की सुसंगठित सामाजिकता की देन है।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे में फूट डालने की सभी कोशिशें इसीलिए अभी तक नाकाम दिखाई दे रही हैं। जिस नेता के बारे में कहा जा रहा था कि वह शुरू से ही दो घोड़ों की सवारी कर रहा है, उसी ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर सरकारी दबाव का मुकाबला करने की अपनी खास तरह की जज्बाती शैली के कारण आंदोलन में नई जान फूंक दी है। इसीलिए अब सरकार को मजबूरन वार्ता की प्रक्रिया में विपक्ष को सर्वदलीय बैठक के माध्यम से शामिल करना पड़ा है।

सरकार अभी तक सचेत नहीं हो पाई है कि आंदोलन को कमजोर करने के लिए उठाए गए उसके कदमों ने पश्चिमी उत्तरप्रदेश, हरियाणा, राजस्थान और पंजाब के जाट किसानों के आपसी मतभेदों को खत्म कर दिया है। याद रखना चाहिए कि राज्यों के पुनर्गठन के दौरान हरियाणा के पंंजाब से अलग होते समय इन दोनों प्रदेशों के जाट एक-दूसरे को फूटी आंख से देखने के लिए तैयार नहीं थे।

दूसरे, पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान हरियाणा के जाटों के काफी मनाने पर भी उप्र के जाट भाजपा विरोधी मतदान करने पर राजी नहीं हुए थेे। अटल बिहारी सरकार द्वारा आरक्षण का लाभ देने के कारण राजस्थान के जाट पहले से भाजपा समर्थक माने जाते हैं। इसके उलट पंजाब के सिख जाट किसान भाजपा को नापसंद करते हैं। जो भी हो, इस आंदोलन में सभी एक जैसी शिद्दत से भाग ले रहे हैं।

भाजपा ने अगर अतीत पर थोड़ी सी निगाह डाली होती तो यह पहलू उसकी समझ में आ गया होता। अस्सी के दशक में राकेश टिकैत के पिता महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत ने देर तक चलने वाले ऐसे ही टिकाऊ किसान आंदोलनों के जरिये उप्र की तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार के मुख्यमंत्री वीरबहादुर सिंह को घुटने टिका दिए थे।

अगर गतिरोध हफ्ता-दस दिन में खत्म नहीं हुआ तो फरवरी के मध्य तक सर्दी काफी कम हो जाएगी। इससे महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, मप्र, उत्तराखंड और कर्नाटक से भी नकदी फसल उगाने वाले किसानों के जत्थे दिल्ली की तरफ आने शुरू हो जाएंगे। गुुरुद्वारों द्वारा संचालित सिखों की कम्युनिटी सर्विस संरचनाएं किसी किसान के लिए खाना-पानी और शौचालय इत्यादि की कमी नहीं होने देंगी।

यानी, किसान अभी कई महीने तक दिल्ली का घेरा डाले रह सकते हैं। हाल ही में हुए एक ‘देश का मूड’ सर्वेक्षण ने संकेत दे दिया है कि नवंबर के बाद से इस आंदोलन के कारण सरकार और प्रधानमंत्री की रेटिंग में 10-15% की कमी आई है। अभी यह चिंता की बात नहीं है पर अगर राजधानी का घेरा इसी तरह चलता रहा तो इस गोलबंदी के दूरगामी चुनावी परिणाम भी निकल सकते हैं।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं।)

