डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल का कॉलम:नीतीश कुमार की रामलीला के कुनबे में हो रही कुश की नई एंट्री

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल - Dainik Bhaskar
डॉ. भारत अग्रवाल

नीतीश कुमार के रामलीला वाले कुनबे में नई एंट्री कुश की हो रही है। कुश माने उपेंद्र कुशवाहा। उनकी लोक समता पार्टी का फिर एक बार विलय जल्द ही लव यानी नीतीश की पार्टी जदयू में होने रहा है। कुशवाहा खुद कह चुके हैं कि अब लव-कुश साथ आ रहे हैं। वैसे कुश साब के पास पूरे चराचर जगत के किसी भी सदन में सदस्यों के नाम पर एक कुशा भी नहीं है, लेकिन कहा ये जा रहा है कि हम तो उत्तर रामायण के लिहाज से खेल रहे हैं। किस का उत्तर और कौन राम? है ना लवली रहस्यपूर्ण बात?

ऑनलाइन बीमारी

सबकुछ ऑनलाइन नहीं होना चाहिए। ऑनलाइन भोजन, ऑनलाइन दवा, ऑनलाइन आराम...गले से नहीं उतरता। इससे अच्छे तो चिराग पासवान हैं। बिहार में नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी का जो नुकसान किया, सब ऑफलाइन किया। हालांकि जवाब में कहा जाता है कि नीतीश ने उन्हें ऑनलाइन बीमार होने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। संसद के बजट सत्र के लिए हुई एनडीए की बैठक से चिराग यह कहकर अनुपस्थित रहे कि वो बीमार हैं। नीतीश नहीं चाहते थे कि चिराग एनडीए की बैठक में शामिल हों। खास बात ये है कि एनडीए की बैठक वर्चुअल हुई थी।

एक्टिव हैं भाई साहब

उदासीन आश्रम की उदासीनता टूट गई है। किसान आंदोलन ने भाई साहब लोगों को आखिर अपने मन की बात कहने का मौका दे दिया है। चार महीने से होंठ सिले बैठे थे। किसानों के बीच साख कम हो रही थी। भाई साहब लोगों की शिकायत थी कि मंत्री लोग बात करने के लिए बुला तो लेते हैं लेकिन फिर अपने अफसरों के भरोसे छोड़ देते हैं। इसलिए बात बन नहीं रही। अब पहली बार अपने लोगों से कहना शुरू किया है कि वही सुझाव दो जो आपको ठीक लगे। क्षेत्र प्रचारक स्तर के भाई साहबगण बाकायदा वर्चुअल मीटिंग कर रहे हैं कि हमें क्या करना चाहिए, क्या कहना चाहिए।

किसान आंदोलन के साइड इफेक्ट

किसान आंदोलन का एक बड़ा साइड इफेक्ट दक्षिण भारत में हुआ है। बीजेपी के ‘गेटवे टू साउथ इंडिया’ के मुख्यमंत्री जी को एक्सटेंशन मिल गया है। बच्चे लोगों से अति मोह की पुरानी आदत के कारण मुख्यमंत्री जी की कुर्सी बस खिसकने ही वाली थी। एक मंत्री जी का नाम चल रहा था, और वो भी पूरे मूड में थे। जवाबी दांव के तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री जी ने अपने राज्य के किसान नेताओं से मेलजोल बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया। एक खास जाति के किसान नेताओं ने करवट लेनी शुरू कर दी। बस, आलाकमान सतर्क हुआ। इधर कृषि बिलों को सस्पेंड करने का प्रस्ताव रखा, उधर नेतृत्व परिवर्तन का फैसला फिलहाल सस्पेंड।

बस, फंसने ही वाले हैं

भारत सरकार में एक वरिष्ठ सचिव स्तर के अधिकारी हैं। वैसे तो बड़ी तोप हैं, लेकिन पैसों के कुछ काले-सफेद मामलों के चक्कर में कई जांच एजेंसियों के फोकस में हैं। आगे क्या होता है, देखने वाली बात होगी।

प्राइवेट कंपनी से स्वामी की दुश्मनी

सुना जा रहा है कि सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का अगला लक्ष्य एक कॉर्पोरेट घराना होगा। इस घराने को निशाना बनाकर वह भारत के राष्ट्रपति को एक ज्ञापन देने और एक जनहित याचिका दायर करने की योजना बना रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर केंद्रीय एजेंसियां पटना के पास हाइवे पर भूमि के एक बहुत मोटे सौदे को लेकर सतर्क हैं।

