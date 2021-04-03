पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरिवंश का कॉलम:हमारा देश दुनिया के सबसे बड़े स्टार्टअप ईको सिस्टम में से एक, आत्मनिर्भर भारत ही सबको रोजगार दे सकता है

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरिवंश, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति - Dainik Bhaskar
हरिवंश, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति

हाल की कुछ महत्वपूर्ण सूचनाएं हैं, लेकिन सार्वजनिक ध्यान से लगभग ओझल रहीं। भविष्य में इनके दूरगामी असर अवश्यंभावी हैं।

  • सेना के लिए 130 करोड़ के ड्रोन की खरीद का करार आईआईटी के पूर्व छात्रों के एक समूह से भारत सरकार ने किया है। तीन पूर्व छात्रों, अंकित, राहुल और आशीष की 2007 में बनी कंपनी, आईआईटी मुंबई इनक्यूबेटर में विकसित हुई। यह मात्र एक खरीद नहीं, नीतियों के स्तर पर भविष्य के अनेक देशज करारों का संकेत है।
  • भारतीय रेल ने मई 2020 से दिसंबर 2020 के बीच खादी बोर्ड के कारीगरों से 49 करोड़ की खरीद की। कुम्हारों व अन्य कुशल दस्तकारों द्वारा बनाए सामानों का उपयोग चिह्नित 400 रेलवे स्टेशनों पर किया गया।
  • देश में बन रहे, स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान ‘तेजस’ मार्क वन विमान खरीदने के लिए भारत सरकार की मंत्रिमंडलीय सुरक्षा समिति ने सरकारी कंपनी HAL को 48,000 करोड़ का ऑर्डर दिया। आजादी के बाद, देसी कंपनी को शायद यह सबसे बड़ा ऑर्डर है।
  • सरकार ने 4 वर्षों में जेम (गवर्नमेंट ई-मार्केटप्लेस) पोर्टल से 40 हजार करोड़ की खरीद की (फरवरी 2020)। इसका मकसद सरकारी खरीद की पारदर्शी व्यवस्था बनाना है। करीब 3.24 लाख वेंडर्स जेम पोर्टल पर रजिस्टर्ड हैं। इस खरीद में प्रावधान है कि क्लास वन सप्लायर को अपने प्रोडक्ट्स सप्लाई में 50% से ज्यादा स्थानीय चीजों (उत्पाद) का उपयोग करना होगा।
  • डिजिटल भुगतान, भीम, UPI ने पेमेंट सिस्टम में बड़ा बदलाव किया। सिर्फ दिसंबर 2020 में ही 4 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा लेनदेन, इसके तहत किया गया।

यह डिजिटल क्रांति का दौर है। छोटे शहरों के स्टार्टअप बढ़ रहे हैं। खेती में ‘एग्रीक्लचर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर’ के लिए सरकार का बड़ा फंड है। इसमें स्टार्टअप के लिए अवसर है। खाद्य प्रसंस्करण उद्योग में अपार संभावनाएं हैं। राज्य भी श्रम कानूनों, जमीन आवंटन व उद्योग शुरू करने की प्रक्रिया सुगम बना रहे हैं। केंद्र ने ऐसी नीतियां बनाई हैं, जिनसे राज्य श्रम, जमीन, लाइसेंस आबंटन में इंस्पेक्टर राज खत्म कर सकते हैं। इस तरह भारतीय हुनरमंद उद्यम या प्रतिभा को, मनीषी राजगोपालाचारी के शब्दों में कहें तो, ‘लाइसेंस कोटा परमिट’ राज की जंजीरों ने जकड़ रखा था। इस रास्ते वह मुक्त हो रही है।

भारत दशकों से दुनिया में हथियार खरीदने में पहले, दूसरे, तीसरे स्थान पर रहा है। हालांकि देश में 41 आयुध कारखाने हैं। अब पहली बार देसी रक्षा उत्पाद कंपनियों से इतनी बड़ी खरीद हो रही है। देश में रक्षा उद्योग की अनंत संभावनाएं हैं। ऐसी खरीद का सीधा असर होगा, रक्षा क्षेत्र खर्चे से घरेलू उत्पाद को बढ़ावा। इससे जो बचत होगी, वह शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य पर खर्च होगी। इस उद्योग में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस में बड़ी संभावनाएं हैं। तेजस लड़ाकू विमान खरीदने का प्रस्ताव कुछ दूसरे देशों ने भी दिया है।

भारत के आत्मनिर्भर बनने का यही रास्ता है। भारत के उद्यमी, हुनरमंद और प्रतिभावान हैं। आज भारत दुनिया के सबसे बड़े स्टार्टअप ईको सिस्टम में से एक है। पिछले 5 सालों से ‘स्टार्टअप इंडिया मूवमेंट’ ने गति पकड़ी है। कोरोना काल में मास्क से लेकर, मेडिकल जांच सामग्री और टीका के काम में देश की कंपनियों ने दुनिया को स्तब्ध किया है। भारत के आर्थिक ताकत बनने व सबको रोजगार देने का भी यही आर्थिक मॉडल है। दुनिया में 121 करोड़ युवा हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 21% भारतीय हैं। चीन में 14% हैं।

भारत की कुल आबादी में 18% युवा हैं। संख्या के लिहाज से, भारत में 25 करोड़ युवा हैं। क्षेत्रफल की दृष्टि से भारत, दुनिया में सातवें स्थान पर है। आबादी में 2027 तक चीन को पीछे छोड़ भारत, सबसे अधिक आबादी वाला मुल्क होगा। जमीन, चीन से लगभग तीन गुना कम। रूस का क्षेत्रफल भारत से पांच गुना अधिक। आबादी लगभग 15 करोड़। अमेरिका का क्षेत्रफल भारत से लगभग तीन गुना अधिक। जनसंख्या लगभग 33 करोड़। ब्राजील, क्षेत्रफल में भारत से ढाई गुना से भी अधिक। आबादी 21 करोड़ के आसपास। ऑस्ट्रेलिया का क्षेत्रफल दो गुना से ज्यादा। जनसंख्या ढाई करोड़ के लगभग।

इस तरह भारत का क्षेत्रफल कम, आबादी सबसे अधिक। ऐसी परिस्थितियों में भारत के आर्थिक विकास का मॉडल, इस मिट्टी से इसकी जरूरतों के अनुसार स्वतः विकसित होगा। आत्मनिर्भर भारत ही सबको रोजगार दे सकता है। गरीबी मिटा सकता है। इसका रास्ता भी देसी ही होगा। दुनिया की मौजूदा प्रगति, तकनीकी क्रांति, विज्ञान की ताकत और 21वीं सदी के ‘ज्ञान के संसार’ की पृष्ठभूमि में ही भारत खुद अपना आर्थिक विकास का रास्ता, अपने ही अनुभव से गढ़ रहा है। इस तरह भारतीय उद्यमी समूहों को प्रोत्साहन ही भारत की नई आर्थिक ताकत की सफलता का द्वार प्रशस्त करेगा।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

