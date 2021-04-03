पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:वर्तमान में इतनी धुंध छाई है कि कहीं कुछ साफ नजर नहीं आता, यह अंधकार व्यवस्था की सहूलियत है

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक - Dainik Bhaskar
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

महाकवि वेदव्यास और श्री गणेश के बीच यह तय हुआ कि वेदव्यास बोलेंगे और श्री गणेश हर श्लोक का अर्थ पूरी तरह से समझकर ही लिखेंगे। इस तरह वेदव्यास को समय मिल गया। किसी भी कथा को उसके भीतरी सतहों के साथ समझने में समय लगता है। जब कोई व्यक्ति सारा अर्थ समझ लेता है, तब उसे शांति का अनुभव होता है। इसी तरह तमाम भौतिक सुविधाओं को जीने, भोगने और भुगतने के बाद ही अध्यात्म के द्वार खुलते हैं। महाभारत पर सभी भाषाओं में अनगिनत ग्रंथ रचे गए हैं। खाकसार को चतुर्वेदी बदरीनाथ की ‘महाभारत’ श्रेष्ठ रचना लगी।

18 दिन तक कुरुक्षेत्र के मैदान में यह युद्ध लड़ा गया। इसे रोकने के प्रयास किए गए। कुंती ने कर्ण को यह सच बताया कि वह उसका ज्येष्ठ पुत्र है और दुर्योधन, कर्ण की शक्ति और अभेद्य कवच के दम पर इस युद्ध में कूदा है। अगर कर्ण पांडव पक्ष से लड़ने को राजी हो जाए तो संभवत: दुर्योधन युद्ध का विचार त्याग दे। कर्ण ने कहा कि वह मित्रता के कर्ज में दबा है, अतः दुर्योधन का पक्ष नहीं छोड़ सकता। कर्ण ने कुंती को आश्वस्त किया कि जीत पांडवों की होगी। उसने यह इस तरह जाना कि जहां पांडव पक्ष के योद्धा एकत्रित हुए हैं, वहां के वृक्ष हरे भरे हैं और पक्षी भी चहक रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर दुर्योधन के कैंप के पास के वृक्ष सूख रहे हैं और परिंदे भी वहां नहीं आ रहे हैं।

युद्ध के पश्चात मरने वालों की गणना की गई। कुछ लोग बचे हैं या मर गए हैं इसका ज्ञान नहीं हो पाया। ये लापता लोग कहां गए और इनकी संख्या कितनी है? विष्णु खरे की एक लंबी कविता में लापता लोगों की संख्या 24 हजार 165 बताई गई है और उनकी यात्रा की कल्पना भी की गई है। संभवत: इन लापता लोगों ने कुछ बस्तियां बसाई हों, नई सभ्यता और संस्कृति के निर्माण का प्रयास किया हो। 7 वर्ष तक लापता व्यक्ति के उजागर नहीं होने पर उसे मृत घोषित किया जाता है। कभी-कभी इस तरह मृत घोषित किया गया व्यक्ति स्वयं को उजागर करता है और अपने जीवित और अज्ञात रहते समय उसने कहां और कैसे जीवन जिया इसका प्रमाण भी देता है।

पॉप गायिका रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन के प्रति करुणा अभिव्यक्त की तो रिवाल्वर रानी कंगना रनोट ने यह कहा कि अमेरिका पर हमेशा चीन का कब्ज़ा रहा है गोया कि अमेरिका, चीन का उपनिवेश है। अब इस तरह की बातें भी हो रही हैं, जिन्हें अनदेखा किया जाना चाहिए। क्या रिवाल्वर रानी जानती है कि चीन ने भारत के एक भूखंड पर कई मकान बनाकर चीनी नागरिकों को वहां बसा दिया है। क्या ये नकली आधार कार्ड भी बना लेंगे?

स्वीडन में बसी 18 वर्ष की ग्रेटा थनबर्ग पर्यावरण के लिए काम करती हंै। थनबर्ग ने भी आंदोलन का समर्थन किया है। दरअसल वर्तमान में इतनी धुंध छाई है कि कहीं कुछ साफ नजर नहीं आता। यह अंधकार व्यवस्था की सहूलियत है। प्रकृति पर लिखने वाले विलियम्स ने लिखा ‘प्रशांत मनोदशा में विगत में महसूस की भावनाओं का पुनर्स्मरण ही कविता बनता है।’ कुछ आंदोलन भी कविता की तरह होते हैं। कविता में कुछ मात्राएं लापता हैं।

