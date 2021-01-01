पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Opinion By Jaiprakash Chouksey: If You Make More Land In India Fertile, Then You Can Feed The Whole World.

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:अगर भारत में ज्यादा जमीन को उपजाऊ बनाएं तो पूरी दुनिया का पेट भर सकते हैं

2 घंटे पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक - Dainik Bhaskar
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

बलराज साहनी की फिल्म ‘गरम कोट’ और एमएस सथ्यू की ‘गर्म हवा’ के प्रदर्शन में दशकों का फासला है। दोनों फिल्मों की कथाएं भी अलग-अलग हैं। ‘गरम कोट’ का नायक एक दफ्तर में काम करता है। उसके वेतन से बड़ी कठिनाई से उसका घर खर्च चलता है। पहली तारीख को मिला वेतन वह पर्स में रखकर अपने कोट की जेब में डालता है। उस दिन बजट आया है और उसे अतिरिक्त कर देना होगा। वह इसी उधेड़बुन में है कि अब महंगाई बढ़ेगी। उसके लिए बजट उस मलहम जैसा है जिससे थोड़ी देर राहत मिलती है परंतु जख्म भरता नहीं है।

घर पहुंचकर वह अपना इकलौता कोट उतारता है तो घबरा जाता है क्योंकि उसका बटुआ गायब है। संभवत: उसकी जेब कटी थी। कुछ दिन तक पास-पड़ोस की उधारी से चूल्हा जलाया जाता है। एकदिन वह आत्महत्या के इरादे से रेलवे ट्रेक की ओर जाता है। राह में एक बूढ़ा उसे ठंड से कांपता मिलता है। वह अपना कोट उतारता है तो लाइनिंग में चला गया बटुआ मिलता है। वह खुश होकर अपना कोट उस बूढ़े को पहना देता है। बूढ़ा कोट पहने आती हुई रेलगाड़ी के सामने लेट जाता है।

ज्ञातव्य है कि गुरुदत्त की ‘प्यासा’ में भी इसी तरह कोट दिए जाने के बाद, शायर नायक की आत्महत्या की खबर फैलती है। फिल्म ‘गरम हवा’ का मुसलमान नायक देश के विभाजन के समय पड़ोसियों व रिश्तेदारों की तरह पाकिस्तान जाना चाहता है। परंतु फिर उसे लगता है कि उसकी पीढ़ियां यहां रही हैं और यहीं स्थित कब्रिस्तान में वे सुपुर्दे खाक हैं। अत: वह पाकिस्तान जाने का विचार त्याग देता है।

ऋषि कपूर व तापसी पन्नू अभिनीत फिल्म ‘मुल्क’ के नायक ने भी विभाजन के समय पाकिस्तान जाने से इंकार किया था। उसके परिवार का एक युवा आतंकवादी बन जाता है। उसके बम विस्फोट में कुछ लोग मर गए। वह घर वापस आता है। परिवार को उसके काम की जानकारी नहीं है।

एक मुस्लिम पुलिस अफसर उसे गिरफ्तार करने आता है। वह आतंकवादी के पैर में गोली मारकर उसे पकड़ सकता है परंतु वह उसे 3 गोलियां मार देता है। अदालत में वकील कहता है कि इस मुस्लिम अफसर को बार-बार यह सिद्ध होता है कि वह अपने देश और कर्तव्य से प्रेम करता है। वकील कहता है कि अगर आतंकवादी के पैर में गोली मारते तो बड़ी जानकारी मिल जाती और उसके खिलाफ निर्णायक कार्रवाई हो सकती थी। वर्तमान में हर आदमी को अपनी पहचान और इरादे बार-बार प्रमाणित करने होते हैं।

बहरहाल बजट एक आदर्श दस्तावेज है परंतु यथार्थ यह है कि वह क्रियान्वित नहीं हो पाता। भविष्य निधि कर्मचारी के आयकर काटे जाने के बाद जमा होती है। अब उस राशि का ढाई लाख से अधिक होने पर उस पर आयकर देना होगा। स्वागत योग्य है कि 76 वर्ष की आयु वालों को बार-बार अपनी पहचान सिद्ध नहीं करनी होगी।

भारत में कृषि करने वाली जमीन कम है। अगर अधिक जमीन को उपजाऊ बनाएं तो हम पूरी दुनिया का पेट भर सकते हैं। बजट में कृषि क्षेत्र पर कटौती का किसान आंदोलन के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई माना जा सकता है। बहरहाल शेयर बाजार में स्वागत हुआ है, अत: कुछ अच्छा होने का यूफोरिया बढ़ गया है।

