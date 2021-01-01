पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Opinion By Jay Prakash Chouksey:Those Who Translated From Sanskrit To Hindi Had Cataract, Whose Punishment We Are Still Suffering Today.

जयप्रकाश चौकसे का कॉलम:संस्कृत से हिंदी में अनुवाद करने वालों को मोतियाबिंद था, जिसकी सजा हम आज भी भुगत रहे हैं

2 घंटे पहले
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक
जयप्रकाश चौकसे, फिल्म समीक्षक

अंग्रेजों की दासता के समय उनके सख्त सेंसर नियमों से बचते हुए फ़िल्मकार पौराणिक और ऐतिहासिक विषयों के बहाने राष्ट्र प्रेम का संदेश देते थे। द्वारकादास संपत की फिल्म ‘विदुर’ में महाभारत के पात्र को गांधी जी जैसी पोशाक पहनाई गई और आंख पर चश्मा भी चढ़ाया गया। उस कालखंड में लोगों को मोतियाबिंद नहीं होता था।

यह बात अलग है कि संस्कृत से हिंदी में अनुवाद करने वालों को मोतियाबिंद था, जिसकी सजा हम आज भी भुगत रहे हैं। अवसर एक महान देशप्रेमी की 124वीं जयंती का हो और नारा चुनावी राजनीति से प्रेरित लगाया जा रहा है।

जब आजादी उफक पर खड़ी थी तब रमेश सहगल ने दिलीप कुमार और कामिनी कौशल अभिनीत ‘शहीद’ बनाई। नायक स्वतंत्रता की लड़ाई लड़ रहा है और पिता अंग्रेजी हुक़ूमत में ऊंचे ओहदे पर बैठे हैं। मोहम्मद रफी द्वारा गाया गया गीत ‘वतन की राह में वतन के नौजवान शहीद हों’ बहुत लोकप्रिय हुआ। रफी साहब को बहुत सराहा गया और वे सितारा हो गए। रमेश सहगल की फिल्म ‘26 जनवरी’ इतनी असफल रही कि उन्हें कुछ वर्षों तक अवसर नहीं मिला।

‘जागृति’ के गीत में गांधीजी को आदरांजलि दी गई। इसी फिल्म को पाकिस्तान में भी बनाया गया परंतु गीत में गांधीजी की जगह कायदे आजम जिन्नाह का नाम रख दिया गया। मनोज कुमार ने ‘शहीद’ के नाम से फिल्म बनाई। कथा भगत सिंह, बिस्मिल और आजाद की शहादत की थी। ‘शहीद’ की सफलता से प्रेरित मनोज ने छद्म देश प्रेम की ‘उपकार’ और ‘पूरब पश्चिम’ बनाईं।

राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा ने आमिर खान, सोहा अली खान अभिनीत ‘रंग दे बसंती’ बनाई। देश प्रेम की फिल्मों में यह मौलिक रंग देखने को मिला। इंग्लैंड में जन्मी महिला, भगत सिंह और साथियों पर शोध करती है। वह डॉक्यूड्रामा बनाने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय में स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन भी भेजती है, जिसे अस्वीकार कर दिया जाता है। अपने इरादे पर अडिग महिला दिल्ली आती है। उसकी सहेली सोहा अभिनीत पात्र उसे अपने मित्रों से मिलवाती है। ये सब मित्र बेफिक्रे हैं। मस्ती मंत्र जपने वालों का एक मित्र, मिग विमान उड़ाने वाला एयर फोर्स का अफसर है। एक अभ्यास उड़ान में उसका जहाज बिगड़ जाता है। वह मुस्तैदी से मिग को बस्ती के बाहर क्रेश करता है ताकि आम आदमी को कोई हानि न पहुंचे। मंत्री महोदय बयान देते हैं कि पायलट के अनाड़ीपन से दुर्घटना घटी है।

आमिर और साथी ही अपने वृत्तचित्र के अनुसार ही मंत्री की हत्या कर देते हैं। व्यवस्था की ओर से निंदा की जाती है। आमिर और साथी अवाम को यह बता नहीं पाते कि मिग के सस्ते व नकली पुर्जों के कारण दुर्घटना घटी। सभी मित्र अवाम तक बात पहुंचाने जाते हैं। शहीद की स्मृति में अवाम मोमबत्ती लिए जुलूस बनाकर इंडिया गेट तक जाती है।

दरअसल डॉक्यूड्रामा की रिहर्सल के समय संकीर्णता फैलाने वाले दल का एक सदस्य बिस्मिल का पूरा गीत भावना सहित गाकर उनके दल में शामिल होता है। वह देखता है कि उसी दल का नेता शांतिपूर्ण निकाले गए जुलूस पर वेतनभोगी हुड़दंगियों द्वारा दंगा कराते हैं। अगले दिन वह अपने दल के दफ्तर में जाकर नेता के ऊपर दंगा भड़काने का दोष लगाता है तो उसकी पिटाई होती है। फिर नौजवान अपनी बात अवाम तक पहुंचाने के लिए आकाशवाणी केंद्र पर कब्ज़ा जमाते हैं। वे अपना पक्ष प्रस्तुत करते हैं कि मंत्री भ्रष्ट था। उनका एक साथी बताता है कि उसका पिता हथियार खरीदी का दलाल था और अपने पिता को स्वयं उसने मारा है।

फौज को हुक्म दिया जाता है कि सारे नौजवानों को मार दिया जाए। व्यवस्था नहीं चाहती कि उन उनमें से कोई एक भी जिंदा रह कर अदालत में गवाही दे। सभी मारे जाते हैं। ब्रिटिश महिला को अब ज्ञात होता है कि नायक भी उसे प्यार करता था। राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा की ‘रंग दे बसंती’ देश प्रेम की सच्ची फिल्म है।

