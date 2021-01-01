पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Opinion
  • Opinion By Luke Coutinho: Need To Know The Truth Of Not Being Afraid Of Fat

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूक कुटीनो का कॉलम:शरीर की हर कोशिका को फैट की जरूरत, इसका सही संतुलन बनाए रखने के साथ फैट वाला भोजन भी जरूरी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लूक कुटीनो, हॉलिस्टिक लाइफस्टाइल कोच - Dainik Bhaskar
लूक कुटीनो, हॉलिस्टिक लाइफस्टाइल कोच

फैट को ‘मैक्रोन्यूट्रिएंट’ कहने के पीछे एक कारण है। जब हम वजन कम करने के नाम पर फैट को कम करने की कोशिश करते हैं या कुछ पैसे बचाने के लिए गलत प्रकार का फैट चुनते हैं, तो यह हमारी सेहत पर बहुत भारी पड़ सकता है। लॉकडाउन और वर्क फ्रॉम होम के दौर में फैट कुछ लोगों को डराने वाली चीज बन गया है। अगर आप भी इससे डरते हैं तो ये बातें जानना जरूरी है।

फैट हमारे शरीर की कई क्रियाओं के लिए जरूरी हैं। क्या आप जानते हैं कि फैट आपके हारमोन्स बनने के लिए जरूरी है। फैट की कमी होने से हार्मोन असंतुलित हो सकते हैं, ऊर्जा स्तर कम हो सकता है। यह भी जानना जरूरी है कि ऐसे कई विटामिन हैं, जो फैट में घुलते है। इसका मतलब है कि शरीर इन विटामिन को सोख पाए, इसके लिए फैट जरूरी है। इनमें विटामिन ए, डी, ई और के शामिल हैं।

इसी तरह हल्दी और काली मिर्च का लाभ शरीर को मिले, इसके लिए भी फैट जरूरी है। यही कारण है कि फैट-फ्री डाइट या लो-फैट डाइट हमारी सेहत, त्वचा, हार्मोन्स, इम्युनिटी, ऊर्जा स्तर और मेटाबॉलिज्म पर बुरा असर डालती हैं। वास्तव में शरीर की हर कोशिका को फैट की जरूरत होती है। इसलिए सही संतुलन बनाए रखना और फैट वाला भोजन भी जरूरी है।

फैट भोजन में पेट भरने का अहसास भी देता है, इसलिए इससे बार-बार खाने की इच्छा नियंत्रित रहती है। यानी फैट न लेने पर हो सकता है कि आप जरूरत से ज्यादा खाने लगें। बाइल एसिड, लिपोप्रोटीन के बनने के लिए भी फैट जरूरी होता है। इसलिए फैट से डरें नहीं। बुरे फैट से डरें, जैसे- रिफाइंड तेल, हाइड्रोजेनेटेड फैट, ट्रांस फैट, पाम ऑइल और पैस्ट्री, बिस्किट आदि उत्पाद, जिनमें ये सब होते हैं। ये मोटापे, दिल के रोगों, एसिडिटी और हार्मोनल असंतुलन के मुख्य गुनहगार हैं।

फैट की सबसे ज्यादा खपत कुकिंग ऑइल के रूप में होती है और यहीं हम गलती कर बैठते हैं। ज्यादातर लोग सस्ते और रिफाइंड ऑइल के चक्कर में अपनी सेहत का नुकसान करा लेते हैं। रिफाइंड तेल शरीर के लिए धीमे जहर की तरह हैं। तेल खरीदने में हमारी पहली पंसद ऑर्गनिक, वर्जिन और ‘कोल्ड-प्रेस्ड’ या ‘वुड-चर्न्ड’ तेल होने चाहिए। तेल के पैकेट पर ये शब्द देखने चाहिए।

इसके अलावा पकाने की किस विधि के लिए कौन-सा तेल अच्छा है, यह जानना भी जरूरी है। भारतीय व्यंजनों के लिए बहुत गर्माहट और ज्यादा देर पकाने की जरूरत होती है, इसलिए सिर्फ यह सोचकर ऑलिव-ऑइल का इस्तेमाल करना गलत है कि यह हेल्दी होता है। ऑलिव-ऑइल भारतीय व्यंजनों को पकाने के लिए सही नहीं है। इसे कच्चा खाना ज्यादा अच्छा है, जैसे सलाद या सूप में।

भारतीय कुकिंग के लिए सबसे अच्छे तेलों में देसी घी (ए2 घी) तथा नारियल, मूंगफली, सरसों और तिल के तेल शामिल हैं। हां, बहुत से लोग कहते हैं कि नारियल तेल दिल की सेहत के लिए सबसे बुरा फैट है, लेकिन यह मिथक है। दक्षिण भारत, थाईलैंड, फिलीपींस में लोग पीढ़ियों से यह तेल खा रहे हैं। समस्याएं तभी होती हैं जब पारंपरिक नारियल तेल की जगह रिफाइंड तेल ले लेता है। ऐसा ही पारंपरिक मूंगफली तेल और सरसों के तेल की जगह सस्ता और रिफाइंड तेल इस्तेमाल करने से भी होता है। इनसे इंफ्लेमेशन बढ़ता है और इस तरह दिल के रोग भी बढ़ते हैं।

और अंत में अच्छे-बुरे फैट और बीच के रास्ते के बारे में जान लेते हैं। अच्छे फैट्स में सभी नट्स, बीज, नारियल, सरसों, बादाम, तिल के कोल्ड-प्रेस्ड (बीज को दबाकर तेल निकालना) तेल, देसी घी, दूध और उसके उत्पाद शामिल हैं। जबकि बुरे फैट के स्रोत में सभी रिफाइंड तेल, वेजिटेबल ऑइल, पाम ऑइल, हाइड्रोजेनेडेट फैट और ट्रांस फैट शामिल हैं, जो प्रोसेस्ड्स मांस, लाल मांस आदि में होते हैं। अच्छे-बुरे फैट के बीच में प्रोसेस्ड चीज, कोल्ड-प्रेस्ड सनफ्लॉवर ऑइल और राइस ब्रान ऑइल (ओमेगा 6 की अच्छी मात्रा के कारण) शामिल हैं।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser