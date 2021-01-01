पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:अगर आप एक साथ कई काम कर रहे हैं, तो उन्हें याद रखने के लिए प्रत्येक पर ध्यान दें

3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु - Dainik Bhaskar
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

क्या आपने कभी पत्नी से पूछा है, ‘सुनो, क्या तुमने मेरी कार की चाबियां देखीं, मुझे मिल नहीं रहीं?’ और पत्नी ने तपाक से जवाब दिया हो कि ‘आजकल तुम रोजाना कुछ न कुछ भूल जाते हो। तुम्हारी याददाश्त कमजोर हो रही है। मुझे डर है कि तुम्हें डिमेंशिया न हो जाए। आप ऐसे भुलक्कड़ हो जाओगे, तो मेरा क्या होगा…’ और कार की चाबियां ढूंढते हुए वे बड़बड़ाती रहती हैं। आप चाबी लेते हैं, सुस्त मुस्कान देते हैं और ऑफिस निकल पड़ते हैं। उनके शब्द आपको डराते रहते हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी ऐसा होता है तो आगे पढ़ें।

युवाओं की तुलना में बुजुर्ग याददाश्त को लेकर ज्यादा चिंतित हैं और भूलने पर ज्यादा शर्मिंदा होते हैं। और जीवनसाथी की चेतावनियां डर पर जोर देती रहती हैं। हालांकि बुजुर्ग होने के साथ नई यादें बनाना मुश्किल होता जाता है, लेकिन चीजें भूलने का मतलब डिमेंशिया की तरफ बढ़ना ही नहीं होता।

एडिनबर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधकर्ताओं ने पुष्टि की है कि याददाश्त में चूक हमेशा डिमेंशिया का पहला संकेत नहीं होती। हाल ही में न्यूरोसाइकियाट्रिस्ट लॉरा मैक्विरटर ने 18 से 59 वर्ष के स्वस्थ वयस्कों से पूछा कि उन्हें अपनी याददाश्त कितनी अच्छी लगती है। औसत 27 वर्ष की आयु वाले वॉलंटियर्स से पूछा गया कि उन्हें कितनी बार याददाश्त की भूल का अनुभव होता है? दस में लगभग चार यानी 39% ने कहा कि उनकी याददाश्त 5 वर्ष पहले की तुलना में बुरी हो गई है, जबकि 24% ने कहा कि उनकी याददाश्त हमउम्रों से खराब है। केवल 13% ने माना कि याददाश्त अच्छी है। लेकिन 56% को डिमेंशिया होने का डर था, जिनमें 13% ‘बहुत ज्यादा’ डरे हुए थे।

सर्वे में ऐसी बहुत-सी चीजें थीं जिनका सामना हम रोजाना करते हैं। आधे उत्तरदाताओं ने कहा कि वे हफ्ते में कम से कम एक बार कमरे में घुसने के बाद भूल जाते हैं कि यहां क्यों आए हैं। करीब 40% हफ्ते में एक बार भूल जाते हैं कि मोबाइल कहां रखा है, जबकि 17% हफ्ते में कई बार भूल जाते हैं। करीब 48% शॉपिंग लिस्ट का कुछ सामान खरीदना भूल जाते हैं, 21% को चाबियां नहीं मिलतीं, 18% को एटीएम पहुंचने पर कुछ देर तक पिन याद नहीं आता।

जितने कार्ड होते हैं, पिन याद रखने में उतनी मुश्किल होती है। और दिलचस्प यह है कि 33% को किसी नई जगह या कई पार्किंग फ्लोर वाले मॉल में जाने पर याद नहीं रहता कि उन्होंने बाइक कहां खड़ी की थी। ऐसा उनके साथ महीने में कम से कम एक बार होता है। यूके मीडिया के अनुसार ये नतीजे सीएनएस स्पेक्ट्रम्स जर्नल में दिए गए हैं।

शोधकर्ताओं के मुताबिक, चाबियां खो देना या कोई चीज भूलना या अन्य व्यक्ति को प्रभावित करने के लिए बातचीत में कोई शब्द याद न आना ‘सामान्य’ है। वे कहते हैं कि आप कुछ भी याद रख सकते हैं, अगर उसपर ध्यान दें। अगर आप बहुत सारी चीजें एक साथ कर रहे हैं और अंदर आते हुए ध्यान नहीं देते और चाबियां यूं ही कहीं रख देते हैं तो आप भूल जाते हैं कि आपने उन्हें कहां रखा था। इसका मतलब बस यह है कि किसी गतिविधि को करते हुए आपका ध्यान केंद्रित नहीं था और आप कई चीजें ऑटोपायलट मोड में कर रहे थे।’

वास्तव में अगर आपको याद रहता है कि आप कोई चीज (जैसे चाबी) पिछले हफ्ते भूल गए थे, तो आप ‘स्वस्थ व्यक्ति’ हैं। याददाश्त दिमाग और ध्यान के एक साथ काम करने पर निर्भर होती है। आप तभी कुछ याद रख सकते हैं, जब उसपर उचित ध्यान दें।

फंडा यह है कि अगर आप एक साथ कई काम कर रहे हैं, तो उन्हें याद रखने के लिए प्रत्येक पर ध्यान दें।

