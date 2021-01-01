पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Opinion
  Opinion By N Raghuraman: In 2021, We Have Prepared A New 'constitution' Of Living Life And Took The Lifestyle To A New Level.

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:2021 में हमने जिंदगी जीने का नया 'संविधान' तैयार कर जीवनशैली को नए स्तर पर पहुंचा दिया है

2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु - Dainik Bhaskar
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

ज नवरी 26, 1950 को भारत का संविधान अस्तित्व में आया। इसने भारत को चलाने वाले दस्तावेज ‘भारत सरकार अधिनियम 1935’ की जगह ली और हमारा देश एक नया गणतंत्र बना। अब 2021 में आकर जब हम मुश्किल में बीते 10 महीने को पीछे मुड़कर देखते हैं, तो पाते हैं कि हम भारतीयों ने जिंदगी जीने का नया दस्तावेज तैयार कर लिया है, जो शायद ज्यादातर लोगों के लिए रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी चलाने के नियमों की नई किताब की तरह रहेगा।

अगर कोविड-19 मामलों की घटती संख्या को संकेत मानें, तो भारत ने ज्यादातर विकसित देशों की तुलना में बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है और धीरे-धीरे कोरोनामुक्त होने की दिशा में बढ़ रहा है। जहां यूरोप कोविड-19 का सबसे बुरा दौर देख रहा है, वहीं अमेरिका फिर अप्रैल 2020 के स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। इधर दुबई में भी कोरोना बढ़ रहा है। हमें डर था कि दीपावली, क्रिसमस और नए साल की छुटि्टयों में कोरोना हावी हो सकता है। ऐसा हुआ भी लेकिन कुछ ही हिस्सों में। तो भारत और भारतीयों ने क्या अलग किया?

समय पर लॉकडाउन की घोषणा करने वाले सामान्य नेतृत्व के अलावा लोगों के दो वर्ग इसके जिम्मेदार हैं। 1. देशभर के स्वास्थ्य निकायों और नगर पालिकाओं ने कोरोना के लिए जरूरी व्यवहार को सख्ती, आदेश और निवेदन से लागू करवाया, जिससे प्रसार कम हुआ। 2. अमेरिकियों से इतर, ज्यादातर भारतीयों ने लंबे लॉकडाउन पर सवाल नहीं उठाए। उन्हें आर्थिक परेशानियां हुईं, फिर भी उन्होंने सरकार के नियमों का पालन किया, साथ ही जीवनशैली बदली।

यही कारण है कि अपनी दिनचर्या बदलकर, कुछ अनोखे उपचारों को तेजी से अपनाने के लिए हर भारतीय की सराहना करनी चाहिए। सुबह उठकर सादा गर्म पानी पीने से लेकर, ‘जल नेती क्रिया’ (पानी एक नथुने से डालकर दूसरे से निकालने की क्रिया, जिससे नाक साफ होती है) तक, ऐसी कुछ चीजें कई घरों की आदत बन गई हैं। हर मां ने इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए परिवार को काढ़ा दिया, जिसके बारे में उन्हें किसी वॉट्सएप ग्रुप से पता चला।

लोगों ने अपनी बालकनी/छत की एक-एक इंच जगह का इस्तेमाल सीखा। उन्होंने वहां सुबह का व्यायाम किया या केमिकल से भरी सब्जियों की जगह ऑर्गनिक खाने के लिए हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां उगाईं। इस तरह उन्होंने जीवनस्तर सुधारा।

शायद पहली बार पूरी आबादी का ध्यान जीवन के स्तर (जिसमें लोग दूसरों को दिखाने के लिए या आराम बढ़ाने के लिए सामान या मशीनें खरीदते हैं) से हटकर जीवन की गुणवत्ता पर गया (जहां लोग इसपर ध्यान देते हैं क्या खाएं, कैसी सांस लें, कैसे अच्छा समय बिताएं)। युवा माता-पिता समझ गए हैं कि जब शिक्षक के साथ पैरेंट्स भी बच्चों पर ध्यान देते हैं, तो वे अच्छा प्रदर्शन करते हैं। पहले सबकुछ शिक्षक के कंधों पर डाल देते थे।

मुझे यह देख खुशी हो रही है कि ज्यादातर लोग अब भोजन और हवा की गुणवत्ता पर ध्यान दे रहे हैं, जिन्हें हम रोज ग्रहण करते हैं। वैदिक शैली का जीवन, जिसे पुराने जमाने की बात मानने लगे थे, अब वह ज्यादातर घरों में नई शैली में वापस आ गया है क्योंकि लोगों को अहसास हुआ है कि उनमें से कई विज्ञान आधारित हैं। कोरोना ने हमारी जीवनशैली में काफी स्पष्टता ला दी है और इसके लिए नया दस्तावेज तैयार कर दिया है।

फंडा यह है कि 2021 में हमने जिंदगी जीने का नया ‘संविधान’ तैयार कर जीवनशैली को नए स्तर पर पहुंचा दिया है, जिससे हमारी अगली पीढ़ी भी भविष्य की घटनाओं के लिए तैयार रहेगी।

