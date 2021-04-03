पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Opinion By N Raghuraman : Never Stop Working For Good Health And Longevity, Even If You Retire From Your Job

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:अच्छी सेहत और लंबी उम्र के लिए कभी काम करना बंद न करें, भले ही आप नौकरी से रिटायर हो जाएं

2 घंटे पहले
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु - Dainik Bhaskar
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

वे सूरज ऊगने से पहले, करीब 4 बजे उठ जाती हैं। फिर नीम की दातुन से ब्रश करती हैं क्योंकि वे मानती हैं कि उनके शरीर के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाली किसी चीज में केमिकल नहीं होने चाहिए। साबुन की जगह वे शरीर को पत्थरों से घिसकर नहाती हैं। वर्षों से वे रागी जैसे विभिन्न अनाजों से बना नाश्ता कर रही हैं।

वे पहले मिट्‌टी के बर्तन में उन्हें ठंडा होने देती हैं और फिर दही या छाछ के साथ मिलाकर, स्वाद के लिए कुरकुरी प्याज या हरी मिर्च डालकर पीती हैं। फिर वे खेत पर चली जाती हैं। वे ऐसा रोज करती हैं। और जो उनसे मिलने आता है, उसे कभी भूखा नहीं जाने देतीं। वे उन्हें कम से कम फल तो खिलाती ही हैं और कहती हैं कि जितने खाना चाहो, खाओ। यहां बहुत फल हैं।

कई युवा रोजाना जैविक खेती सीखने के लिए उनसे मिलने आते हैं। उन्हें भी वे कुछ न कुछ खिलाती हैं और अपने 2.5 एकड़ खेत की पैदल सैर भी कराती हैं। आप सोच रहे होंगे कि कोई कब तक ऐसा कर सकता है? हैरान करने वाले जवाब के लिए कुछ पंक्तियां और पढ़ें।

किसान और ग्रामीण होने के बावजूद वे इन दिनों जरा व्यस्त हैं। अपनी मुश्किल दिनचर्या के साथ, आजकल उन्हें टीवी चैनल या फोन पर कम से कम 10 इंटरव्यू भी देने पड़ रहे हैं। जी हां, इस साल 26 जनवरी के बाद से उनके लिए यह नया काम जुड़ा है। जब वे तस्वीरें खिंचवाती हैं, तो कभी थोड़ा मुस्कुराती हैं, तो कभी सख्ती दिखाती हैं क्योंकि उन्हें नकली मुस्कान की आदत नहीं है। जब कोई फोटो जर्नलिस्ट शूट के लिए पहुंचता है, तो खेत में घूमते-घूमते वे आजकल थोड़ा-सा थक जाती हैं क्योंकि वे 105 वर्ष की हो गई हैं!

मिलिए कोयंबटूर, तमिलनाडु की 105 वर्षीय जैविक किसान आर पप्पाम्मल से, जिन्हें इस साल कृषि के लिए पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया है। वे बस एक साधारण किसान हैं लेकिन ऐसी पीढ़ी से आती हैं, जो हमेशा मानती है कि खुद मेहनत करनी चाहिए। हालांकि वे निरक्षर हैं, लेकिन हर किसान बैठक में हिस्सा लेने के लिए अकेले बस से जाती हैं और अकेले ही लौटती हैं। दशकों पहले, उन्होंने तमिलनाडु कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के साथ धीरे-धीरे काम करना शुरू किया था और जैविक खेती को अपनाया था, जब यह अपने नाम से इतनी मशहूर नहीं थी और ज्यादातर किसान उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए रसायन इस्तेमाल करते थे।

पप्पाम्मल की विधि धीरे-धीरे मशहूर हुई और विश्वविद्यालय खेती के उनके तरीके सीखने के लिए छात्रों को गांव भेजने लगा। छात्र अपने कोर्स के गांव में रुकने वाले प्रोग्राम के तहत उनके पास जाते थे। पप्पाम्मल विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा बताए गए खेतों पर भी जाती थीं। धीरे-धीरे विश्वविद्यालय ने उन्हें चिटि्ठयां भेजना शुरू किया और उनसे किसी दिन बैठक में शामिल होने या जैविक खेती पर सलाह देने के लिए चुनिंदा खेतों पर जाने का निवेदन करने लगा।

चूंकि ज्यादातर बार पुरुषों के प्रभुत्व वाले क्षेत्र में वे अकेली महिला किसान होती थीं, इसलिए उनकी बात ध्यान से सुनी जाती थी। इसके अलावा उनका छह फुट का कद और भारी आवाज किसी को भी डरा सकती है और किसानों का ध्यान खींच सकती है।

एक और पहलू जो उन्हें परिभाषित करता है, वह है अपने हर काम में पर्फेक्शन की चाह। आज भी उन्हें देख सभी काम में लग जाते हैं क्योंकि वे कहती हैं, ‘जब मैं इस उम्र में काम कर रही हूं, तो आप क्यों रुक जाते हैं?’

फंडा यह है कि अच्छी सेहत और लंबी उम्र के लिए कभी काम करना बंद न करें, भले ही आप नौकरी से रिटायर हो जाएं।

