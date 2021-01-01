पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:जब छोटे लोग और जगहों की सुशासन में देखभाल की जाती है, तो समाज को इससे अनदेखे बड़े लाभ मिलते हैं

2 घंटे पहले
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु - Dainik Bhaskar
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

केरल की मीनाचिल नदी की सहायक नदियों कैपुझा और पेन्नार तथा वेंबनाड झील के किनारों पर लोगों के लिए 72 वर्षीय राजप्पन उर्फ राजू का चेहरा जाना-पहचाना है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि दिव्यांग राजू के दोनों पैर जन्म जात लकवाग्रस्त हैं, फिर भी बीते 15 वर्षों में उन्होंने एक भी दिन अपना रुटीन नहीं छोड़ा। उन्होंने शादी नहीं की। वे अपनी बहन विलासिनी के साथ रहते हैं। अपनी बहन के हाथ की एक कप कॉफी पीकर वे हर सुबह अपनी छोटी देसी नाव पर प्लास्टिक वेस्ट की खोज में निकल पड़ते हैं, जो कि झील के पर्यावरण के लिए अभिशाप बन गया है।

झील में प्लास्टिक के ‘शिकार’ के बाद वे नदी किनारे बनी दुकान पर चाय पीते हुए आराम करते हैं। किसी दिन अगर भूख लगती है तो बैकवाटर के पास रहने वाले रिश्तेदारों के घर चले जाते हैं। वरना वे शाम को घर लौटकर ही खाना खाते हैं। राजू आमतौर पर सूर्यास्त के बाद घर लौट आते हैं, ताकि अगली सुबह फिर अपना काम जारी रख सकें। वे इकट्‌ठा किए गए प्लास्टिक का ढेर एक रिश्तेदार के प्लॉट पर लगाते जाते हैं और फिर उसे बेचकर थोड़ी-बहुत आय हो जाती है।

आप सोच रहे होंगे, इसमें नया क्या है? उन्हें इस मेहनत भरे काम की कभी सराहना नहीं मिली, लेकिन इस रविवार स्वयं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ‘मन की बात’ में पारिस्थितिक रूप से संवेदनशील वेंबनाड झील को प्लास्टिक-मुक्त रखने के राजू के प्रयासों की सराहना की। प्लास्टिक उठाने वाले व्यक्ति को प्रधानमंत्री ने जन-सेवा का उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण बताया। हम नहीं जानते कि उनका मोटरवाली बोट पाने का सपना पूरा होगा या नहीं, लेकिन उन्होंने यह सपना नहीं देखा था कि प्रधानमंत्री उनका नाम राष्ट्रीय उद्बोधन में लेंगे। ऐसे उत्साहवर्धन से आर्थिक पायदान पर सबसे निचले स्तर के लोगों में अपने काम के प्रति समर्पण बढ़ता है।

इसी तरह, महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने गुरुवार को डोडामार्ग तालुका के बामबार्डे गांव में स्थित मिरिस्टिका (रामपत्री) के दलदल की वनस्पति के नाजुक इकोसिस्टम को जैव-विविधता धरोहर स्थल घोषित किया है। यह गोवा सीमा से कुछ किलोमीटर दूर स्थित है। यह महाराष्ट्र में पाया जाने वाला एकमात्र दलदल है, साथ ही महाराष्ट्र का आठवां व सिंधुदुर्ग जिले का पहला धरोहर स्थल है।

मिरिस्टिका दलदल में मुख्यत: मिरिस्टिकेशिया परिवार के सदाबहार पेड़ होते हैं, जो फूल देने वाले पौधों का आदिम परिवार है। इसमें जलवायु परिवर्तन से लड़ने की क्षमता है। मिरिस्टिका दलदल में सालभर पानी रोकने की क्षमता होती है, जिससे नदियों और भूजल के स्रोतों में पानी बना रहता है। दलदल किसी ‘स्पंज’ की तरह काम करते हैं और वे पानी को रोकने (मानसून के दौरान) में मदद करते हैं, फिर इसे अन्य मौसमों में धीरे-धीरे धाराओं में छोड़ते रहते हैं। पानी को रोके रखने की दलदलों की क्षमता को देखते हुए, औपनिवेशिक काल से पहले स्थानीय लोग इन नाजुक ईकोसिस्टम को पवित्र मानकर उनका संरक्षण करते थे।

ऊदबिलावों पर काम कर रहे वन्यजीव विशेषज्ञ मल्हार इंदुलकर को ये मिरिस्टिका दलदल मिले और उन्होंने इनकी जानकारी महाराष्ट्र वन विभाग को दी, जिसने दस वर्षीय प्रबंधन योजना से इसके संरक्षण का फैसला लिया। सरकार को इनके बारे में पता चलने से बहुत पहले से ही हेवाले के स्थानीय ग्रामीण पश्चिमी घाट की तलहटी में स्थित इन अनोखे ताजे पानी के दलदलों की रक्षा करते आए हैं।

फंडा यह है कि जब छोटे लोग और जगहों की सुशासन में देखभाल की जाती है, तो समाज को इससे अनदेखे बड़े लाभ मिलते हैं।

