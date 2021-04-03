पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Opinion By Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta : Keep Your Feelings Like A Turtle's Foot; Withdraw Whenever You Want

पं. विजयशंकर मेहता का कॉलम:अपनी भावनाओं को कछुए के पैर की तरह रखिए; जब चाहें निकाल लें, जब चाहें समेट लें

2 घंटे पहले
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता - Dainik Bhaskar
पं. विजयशंकर मेहता

आपकी दौलत, पद-प्रतिष्ठा का तो लोग दुरुपयोग कर सकते हैं और किया भी होगा, लेकिन कुछ लोग बड़ी सावधानी से भावनाओं का भी उपयोग-दुरुपयोग कर जाएंगे। समाज में अलग-अलग तबके के लोग आपकी भावनाओं का कैसे उपयोग करते हैं, उस ढंग के प्रति जागरूक रहना पड़ेगा। जैसे एक कलाकार हमारी भावनाओं को जगाता है, नेता भुनाता है, न्यायालय समझाता है, नौकरशाह उन भावनाओं से कमाता है, मीडिया उनको उकसाता है। ऐसे में आप क्या करेंगे? अपनी भावनाओं के प्रति होश और सावधानी रखिए। भावना कमजोरी भी बन जाती है, ताकत भी।

लोग दुरुपयोग न कर सकें इसके लिए भावनाशून्य भी मत हो जाइएगा। घर की चारदीवारी के भीतर अपनी भावनाएं खूब लुटाइए, लेकिन जब बाहर की दुनिया में हों तो उसे बड़ी सावधानी से खर्च करिए। आपके सामने जब भी कोई व्यक्ति आए, सबसे पहले समझिए कि वह जो कह या कर रहा है, उसके पीछे कुछ अनदेखा भी होगा।

भावनाओं की विशेषता होती है अनदेखे को भी देख लेना। जो अनदेखा है, यदि वह वाजिब है तो उसको अपनी भावना का उपयोग करने दें और यदि गैर-वाजिब है तो सावधान हो जाइए। कुलमिलाकर अपनी भावनाओं को कछुए के पैर की तरह रखिए। जब चाहें निकाल लें, जब चाहें समेट लें।

