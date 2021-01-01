पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Opinion
  • Opinion By Rashmi Bansal : Every Person Only Wants To Drive On The Highway Of Pleasure

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रश्मि बंसल का कॉलम:हम अपने मन में बुरे ख्याल का एक बीज बोते हैं, कुल साल में वह बड़ा पेड़ बन जाता है

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रश्मि बंसल, लेखिका और स्पीकर - Dainik Bhaskar
रश्मि बंसल, लेखिका और स्पीकर

यूं तो वॉट्सएप पर रोज ही दर्जनों वीडियो आते हैं पर यह कुछ अलग था। डॉक्टर साहब अपनी गाड़ी से लाइव इंटरव्यू दे रहे हैं और तभी उनकी पत्नी का फोन आता है। उनकी आपस में बात होती है। पत्नी पूछती हैं, क्या आप वैक्सीन लगवाने गए थे? और जब उत्तर मिलता है तो मैडम सुध-बुध खो देती हैं कि मेरे बिना आप वैक्सीन लगवाने गए कैसे!

डॉक्टर साहब उन्हें समझा रहे हैं कि मैं तो यूं ही इंक्वायरी करने गया था, उन्होंने कहा ‘खाली है, लगवा लीजिए’। लेकिन धर्मपत्नी कोई स्पष्टीकरण सुनने के मूड में नहीं हैं। वे तो ऐसे बरसीं, जैसे आसमान से शोले। अंत में डॉक्टर साब का इतना-सा मुंह रह जाता है कि हे भगवान, दया करो….

ये हैं विख्यात कार्डिएक सर्जन, पद्मश्री डॉ के. के. अग्रवाल। इस वीडियो से आप अनुमान लगा सकते हैं कि जो सम्मान उन्हें पब्लिक लाइफ में मिला है, शायद प्राइवेट लाइफ में हासिल नहीं है। क्योंकि जो लोग आपके सबसे करीब होते हैं, वही आपको सबसे ज्यादा चोट भी पहुंचाते हैं। ये है घर-घर की कहानी।

हो सकता है मिसेज अग्रवाल को अपने पति से शिकायत है कि वो हमेशा बिज़ी रहते हैं, उनका ध्यान नहीं रखते हैं। कभी यह सच भी हुआ होगा और यह बात उनके दिमाग में बैठ गई।

जब धरती में हम बीज डालते हैं, उसे पानी-खाद देते हैं, तो पौधा फूटकर आता है। कुछ साल में वहां आपको एक ऊंचा-सा पेड़ दिखाई देगा। ठीक इसी तरह हम अपने मन में ख्यालों के बीज बोते हैं। उसने मेरे साथ बुरा सुलूक किया, अब मैं सतर्क हूं। अगली बार मैंने फिर नोट किया, उस ख्याल को मजबूती मिली। करते-करते वहां एक पौधा नजर आया और फिर एक विशाल पेड़। अब वो शख्स कुछ भी कहे, मुझे तो अपने पेड़ की छांव में बस यही समझ आता है, ‘वो जो करते हैं, गलत करते हैं।’

ऐसे पेड़ के फल मीठे तो होंगे नहीं। तो बस, उस रिश्ते में कड़वाहट आ जाती है। यह सिर्फ पति-पत्नी के बीच नहीं, बाप-बेटा, सास-बहू, भाई-भाई के बीच भी होता है। एक पलड़ा दु:ख से भारी और वो दूसरे पर अपनी भड़ास निकालता है। अगर रिसीव करने वाला समझदार हो, तो फिर भी रिश्ता निभा लेता है।

यह वीडियो इसलिए इतना फॉरवर्ड हुआ कि इसमें जीवन का सौ आना सच सामने आया। पर सवाल यह है कि ईश्वर ने ऐसा अजीबो-गरीब मास्टर प्लान बनाया क्यों?

इस विषय पर काफी सोच-विचार के बाद मुझे बात कुछ समझ में आ रही है। जबकि मनुष्य अपनी गाड़ी सुख के हाईवे पर चलाना चाहता है, सृष्टि हमें धकेलती है अनजान-सुनसान सड़क की ओर। इस रास्ते पर क्या मिलता है? आंतरिक विकास, यानी अंदर के आचार-विचार की शुद्धि। पत्थर को तराशकर मूर्ति बनती है।

अगर उस पत्थर में फीलिंग्स होतीं तो कहता, दर्द हो रहा है। इस तरह इंसान को भी तराशा जाता है। जो हमें ज्यादा परेशान करते हैं, वो हमें मजबूत बनने की प्रेरणा देते हैं। जिसको गुस्सा जल्दी आता है, वो घिस-घिसकर सहनशील हो जाता है। जो दब के रहता है, उसमें अपना हक मांगने की इच्छा उभरती है। प्राचीन काल में जब देवों और असुरों ने समुद्र मंथन किया, तब पहले विष का प्याला निकला। उसे भगवान शिव ने पीया तो गले ने सोख लिया, वो हिस्सा नीला पड़ गया, इसलिए उन्हें ‘नीलकंठ’ कहा जाने लगा।

हम भी अपना मनोविकास करते-करते, नीलकंठ बन सकते हैं। गुस्से से भरा हुआ तीर जब मिसेज अग्रवाल ने डॉक्टर साहब की ओर रवाना किया, निशाने पर लगा तो सही, मगर इतने साल की ट्रेनिंग के बाद उन्हें सिर्फ हल्की-सी चोट पहुंची। अगर वो ऐसे नहीं बनते तो शायद रोज घर में महाभारत का युद्ध होता। और वो भी कभी खत्म न होने वाला।

खैर, हममें से कई जिद्दी भी होते हैं कि मैं ही क्यों बदलूं? आध्यात्मिक, यानी कि स्प्रिचुअल पाठ पर यह कहा जाता है कि ठीक है, इस जन्म में नहीं तो अगले जन्म में आकर सबक सीख लेना। मगर बिना सीखे आप चक्रव्यूह से निकल ना पाओगे। लाइफ आपकी, चॉइस आपकी। ‘यू आर लाइव’।

(ये लेखिका के अपने विचार हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser