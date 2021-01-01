पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Opinion
  • Opinion By Shekhar Gupta: This Is The First 'BJP Budget' Of Modi Government

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शेखर गुप्ता का कॉलम:यह मोदी सरकार का पहला ‘भाजपा बजट’ है, सबसे अच्छी बात यह है कि इसमें टैक्सेशन पर कुछ नहीं कहा गया

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शेखर गुप्ता, एडिटर-इन-चीफ, द प्रिन्ट - Dainik Bhaskar
शेखर गुप्ता, एडिटर-इन-चीफ, द प्रिन्ट

इस साल के बजट ने पिछले 30 साल में पहली बार भारत की राजनीतिक अर्थव्यवस्था का बड़ा बदलाव देखा, वह भी सही दिशा में। यह वैचारिक भी था और समझदारी भरा भी। राजनीतिक भाषा में कहें तो यह मोदी सरकार का पहला भाजपा बजट है। इससे पहले के सभी कांग्रेस+ से कांग्रेस+++ वाले ही थे।

आलोचकों में भारत की सभी समस्याओं के लिए 1991 के सुधारों को दोष देने का चलन रहा है। दूसरी तरफ, यह भारत का अभिशाप है कि उसके लिए सुधार के मौके कितने दुर्लभ रहे हैं। इसलिए जब ऐसा कुछ मिलता है तो उसे ड्रीम बजट कहते हैं। 1991 के बाद हमारे पास देवेगौड़ा की लेफ्ट समर्थित संयुक्त मोर्चा सरकार के वित्त मंत्री के रूप में पी. चिदंबरम का 1997-98 का बजट था।

वैसे इस सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट में गृह और कृषि जैसे विभाग क्रमश: सीपीआई नेता इंद्रजीत गुप्ता और चतुरानन मिश्र के पास थे। हम शायद इसके बाद के, यशवंत सिन्हा और जसवंत सिंह के तीन बजटों को सुधारवादी मान सकते हैं। कई नीतियां वापस लेने, टैरिफ और कराधान में कटौती, निजीकरण बढ़ाने की कोशिश के तौर पर देखे जाने के बावजूद वह अच्छा दौर था।

राव-मनमोहन सिंह के सुधार की गति 18 महीने में ही थम गई। चिदंबरम का 1997-98 का बजट जरूर एक अपवाद था। 2004 में वाजपेयी की हार ने यूपीए के बेतुके नए फॉर्मूले ‘समावेशी विकास’ को बढ़ावा दिया। इसके बाद इस अवधारणा ने जन्म ले लिया कि वाजपेयी के विकास-परक प्रस्तावों से परेशान देश के गरीबों ने कांग्रेस को वोट दिया।

यूपीए के दूसरे कार्यकाल तक भारत में जो भी बिगड़ा और गरीबों की स्थिति में जो गिरावट मानी गई, सबके लिए वृद्धि को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा था। यही वह समय था जब हमने शिक्षा से लेकर खाद्य और रोजगार तक, अपने अधिकार आधारित कानून पारित किए थे। अफसोस, यूपीए सरकार ज्यादा नहीं चली वरना वह अच्छे मानसून और क्रिकेट में जीत की गारंटी देने वाले कानून भी पारित करा देती।

फिर आई मोदी सरकार। इसने लोकसभा में नए भूमि अधिग्रहण (संशोधन) विधेयक को पारित कराने के साथ पहला बड़ा कदम उठाया। उसके बाद ‘सूट-बूट की सरकार’ को लेकर बवाल मचा और सब ठहर गया। विडंबना यह है कि इस बजट में नरेंद्र मोदी ने महामारी के कारण मिली मदद से घड़ी की सुइयां पीछे घुमा दी हैं। एक लोकतंत्र में स्वास्थ्य से लेकर रक्षा, अर्थव्यवस्था, कल्याण, और बाजार तक सबकुछ राजनीति पर निर्भर करता है।

एक लोकतंत्र में अर्थव्यवस्था के प्रबंधन से लेकर दशा-दिशा तक सब राजनीति है। अब आप चुपचाप कोई सुधार नहीं कर सकते हैं। इसके विपरीत मोदी सरकार के पहले छह साल में कई पूर्ववर्ती बुरे तौर-तरीकों की वापसी देखी गई, जैसे नौकरशाही को नए अधिकार देना, संरक्षणवादी आयात नियंत्रण और शुल्क, और कर की दर को लेकर अनिश्चितता।

मैं इसे भारत की राजनीतिक अर्थव्यवस्था में मोड़ मानता हूं। इस बजट की सबसे अच्छी बात यह है कि इसमें टैक्सेशन पर कुछ नहीं कहा गया। सभी कर दर पहले जैसी ही हैं। यह प्रगति है। और यह राजनीतिक कदम है। चूंकि कर दरों में वृद्धि से लेकर संपत्ति जब्त करने, पूर्व में नाकाम फैसले फिर लागू करने, अमीरों पर टैक्स लगाने और यहां तक कि अवास्तविक पूंजी लाभ पर प्रकल्पित (प्रिसम्पटिव) कर जैसे सैकड़ों बेतुके विचार हवा में तैर रहे थे। हालांकि, क्या हम इसकी कल्पना करना चाहेंगे कि अगर बजट में ऐसे प्रस्ताव लागू किए जाते तो इनका नतीजा आने वाले समय में क्या होता?

मोदी सरकार एक बात को लेकर एकदम कुख्यात रूप से पाक साफ है: वह अर्थशास्त्रियों की नहीं सुनती। इस मामले में अच्छा है कि उसने ऐसा नहीं किया। क्योंकि, बाद में अर्थशास्त्रियों को तो जवाबदेह नहीं ठहरा सकते। यह काम नेताओं का है। पसंद आए या नहीं, लेकिन मोदी सरकार ने एक विशिष्ट राजनीतिक कदम उठाया है।

दशकों से, खासकर 1991 के सुधार के बाद के तीन दशकों से भारत विकास बनाम असमानता के दोहरे विचार में उलझा है। यह निरर्थक बहस है। क्योंकि अगर विकास के कारण असमानता बढ़ती है, तो विकास के अभाव में क्या होता है? विकास से अमीर और अमीर बनते हैं, लेकिन क्या यह गरीब को और गरीब बना देता है, भले ही इसे नीचे तक पहुंचाने में खामियां और भ्रष्टाचार हो? अमीरों को तो तब भी कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता जब विकास में दोहरे अंकों की गिरावट हो रही हो। अब यह वैश्विक रोना-धोना ही देख लीजिए कि महामारी वाले साल में भी किस तरह अरबपतियों ने अपनी संपत्ति बढ़ा ली जबकि करोड़ों लोगों को नौकरी गंवानी पड़ी।

इस बजट का राजनीतिक संकेत यही है कि मोदी सरकार ज्यादा राजस्व जुटाने के लिए विकास पर दांव लगा रही है। मैं वॉल स्ट्रीट फिल्म में माइकल डगलस द्वारा निभाए गए किरदार गॉर्डन गेको के शब्दों में कुछ बदलाव के साथ अपनी बात खत्म करूंगा कि देवियों और सज्जनों, बात यह है बेहतर शब्द के अभाव में, विकास अच्छा है। विकास सही है, कारगर है। विकास स्पष्टता लाता है और विकासमूलक भावना का सार पकड़ता है। मानव जाति के उत्थान के लिए विकास जरूरी है। इसके कई रूप हैं; जीवन के लिए विकास, पैसे के लिए, प्यार के लिए, ज्ञान के लिए।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser