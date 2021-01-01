पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Opinion
  • Opinion By Thomas L Friedma: Socialism For The Rich, Capitalism For The Rest

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन का कॉलम:अमीरों के लिए समाजवाद, बाकी के लिए पूंजीवाद; ऐसा तब होता है जब सरकार का दखल बाजार को प्रोत्साहित करने में ज्यादा हो

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन, तीन बार पुलित्ज़र अवॉर्ड विजेता एवं ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स’ में नियमित स्तंभकार - Dainik Bhaskar
थाॅमस एल. फ्रीडमैन, तीन बार पुलित्ज़र अवॉर्ड विजेता एवं ‘द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स’ में नियमित स्तंभकार

मैं डेमोक्रेट्स का गुस्सा समझ सकता हूं। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प अपने पहले तीन वर्षों में बजट घाटे को उस स्तर पर ले गए, जैसा सिर्फ युद्ध या वित्तीय संकट के दौर में हुआ था। इसके पीछे टैक्स कटौती, सैन्य खर्च और वित्तीय अनुशासन की कमी थी। उन्होंने यह महामारी के पहले किया, जब अर्थव्यवस्था विस्तार कर रही थी और बेरोजगारी कम थी। लेकिन अब जब जो बाइडेन महामारी से राहत पर ज्यादा खर्च करना और अर्थव्यवस्था को डूबने से बचाना चाहते हैं, तो कई रिपब्लिकन फिर से अपने घाटे के पंख पसार रहे हैं। कितने धोखेबाज हैं!

हमें कोविड के कारण असुरक्षित हुए अमेरिकियों की मदद के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करने चाहिए। अभी उदारता के डबल डोज की जरूरत है। लेकिन, लेकिन लेकिन… जब वायरस खत्म होगा, हम सभी को एक जरूरी बात करनी होगी। पिछले कुछ वर्षों में तेजी से हो रहे वैश्वीकरण और ‘नियोलिबरल फ्री-मार्केट ग्रुपथिंक’ के नुकसानों पर इतना ध्यान दिया जा रहा है कि हम डेमोक्रेट्स और रिपब्लिकन्स को प्रभावित कर रहे एक और शक्तिशाली सहमति को नजरअंदाज कर रहे हैं।

यह है कि हम स्थायी रूप से कम ब्याज दरों के युग में हैं, इसलिए घाटे तब तक मायने नहीं रखते, जब तक आप उन्हें संभाल सकते हैं। इसलिए विकसित देशों में सरकार की भूमिका बढ़ सकती है, जो कि घाटे पर खर्च, बढ़ते सरकारी खर्च और केंद्रीय बैंकों से पैसा निकालने जैसी गतिविधियों से हुआ भी है।

मॉर्गन स्टेनली इंवेस्टेमेट मैनेजमेंट के चीफ ग्लोबल स्ट्रैटिजिस्ट और लेखक रुचिर शर्मा तर्क देते हैं कि ‘नई सहमति का एक नाम है: ‘अमीर के लिए समाजवाद और बाकियों के लिए पूंजीवाद।’ वे कहते हैं कि यह तब होता है जब सरकार का दखल वास्तविक अर्थव्यवस्था को बढ़ाने की तुलना में वित्तीय बाजार को प्रोत्साहित करने में ज्यादा हो। इसलिए अमेरिका के सबसे अमीर 10%, जिनके पास 80% अमेरिकी स्टॉक हैं, उनकी संपत्ति 30 वर्षों में तिगुनी हो गई, जबकि वास्तविक बाजार में नौकरियों पर निर्भर निचले 50% लोगों को लाभ नहीं मिला।

इस बीच, वास्तविक अर्थव्यवस्था में साधारण उत्पादकता ने गरीबों और मध्यमवर्ग के लिए अवसर और आय लाभ सीमित कर दिए। रुचिर तर्क देते हैं कि अगर हम अमीरों पर टैक्स बढ़ाकर गरीबों को ज्यादा सीधी राहत भी देते हैं, तो भी ऐसे प्रोत्साहनों पर निर्भर रहने का खामियाजा भुगतना होगा। जो हम भुगत भी रहे हैं।

जैसा रुचिर ने जुलाई में वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल में लिखा, ‘आसान पैसा और उदार बेलाउट से एकाधिकार बढ़ते हैं और ‘कर्ज में डूबी ‘जॉम्बी’ कंपनियां’ जिंदा बनी रहती हैं, जिसकी कीमत स्टार्टअप चुकाते हैं। और इससे उत्पादकता कम होती है, जिसका मतलब है धीमी आर्थिक वृद्धि।’

रुचिर ने लिखा, ‘1980 के दशक में अमेरिका में केवल 2% सार्वजनिक कंपनियों को ‘जॉम्बी’ मानते थे। बैंक फॉर इंटरनेशनल सेटलमेंट (BIS) उन कंपनियों को जॉम्बी कहता था, जिन्होंने पिछले तीन सालों में इतना भी लाभ न कमाया हो कि वे कर्ज का ब्याज चुका सकें। ये जॉम्बी 2000 के दशक में तेजी से बढ़ने लगीं और अब अमेरिका में लिस्टेड 19% कंपनियां ऐसी हो गई हैं। यह यूरोप, चीन और जापान में भी हो रहा है।’

रुचिर कहते हैं, ‘आसानी से मिल रहे पैसे से, कम ब्याज दर के दौर में बड़ी कंपनियां बड़ी और एकाधिकारवादी हो रही हैं। ऐसा सिर्फ इसलिए नहीं कि इंटरनेट ने ऐसे वैश्विक बाजार बनाए हैं, जिनमें अमेजन, गूगल, फेसबुक व एपल जैसी कपनियां इतना पैसा कमा रही हैं, जो कई देशों के रिजर्व से भी ज्यादा है। बल्कि इसलिए भी है क्योंकि वे अपने बढ़े हुए स्टॉक्स या कैश को उभरते हुए प्रतिस्पर्धियों को खरीदने में इस्तेमाल कर छोटी कंपनियों की भीड़ कम कर सकती हैं।

इस बीच सरकारें मंदी को खत्म करने के लिए कदम उठाती रहती हैं और अब अलाभकारी कंपनियों की अर्थव्यवस्था को ठीक करने में घाटों की भूमिका नहीं होती। इसलिए हर बार वृद्धि को बढ़ाने के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रोत्साहन राशि की जरूरत पड़ती है।’

इससे हमारा तंत्र और नाजुक हो रहा है। अमेरिका के नेतृत्व में अब बहुत से देश लगातार कर्ज में डूबते जा रहे हैं। इससे महंगाई का हल्का झटका झेलना भी मुश्किल होगा। बेशक, अमेरिका और नोट छाप सकता है, लेकिन इससे डॉलर की स्थिति को खतरा होगा।

इसलिए, हां, हां, हां, हमें अभी अपने नागरिकों की मदद करनी होगी, जो महामारी में पीड़ित हैं। लेकिन उन्हें और कैश देने की जगह, केवल उनकी कैश मदद करनी चाहिए जो सबसे ज्यादा असुरक्षित हैं। साथ ही इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में निवेश करना चाहिए, जो उत्पादकता बढ़ाए, नौकरियां पैदा करे। पूर्वी एशिया की सरकारें भी इसपर ध्यान दे रही हैं, खासतौर पर स्वास्थ्य सेवा जैसी चीजें देने में। यही कारण है कि वे महामारी का सामना कम तकलीफ के साथ कर रही हैं।

बाइडेन बड़े इंफ्रा पैकेज की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि कांग्रेस और बाजार कर्ज से तब तक नहीं थकेगा, जब तक हमें सबसे उत्पादक दवा ‘इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर’ नहीं मिल जाती। आगे, हमें सभी के लिए ज्यादा समावेशी पूंजीवाद और अमीरों के लिए कम सोचे-समझे पूंजीवाद के बारे में सोचना चाहिए। अर्थव्यवस्थाएं ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों द्वारा ज्यादा से ज्यादा चीजें शुरू करने से बढ़ती हैं।
(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser